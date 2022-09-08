Best Buy’s Under-the-Radar Online Outlet Offers Some of the Best Tech Deals on the Web

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to tech, appliance, and electronics deals, many shoppers wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to invest in new products, but our latest discovery means you don’t have to wait till the end of the year to score huge savings on TVs, phones, and more. Best Buy’s outlet is brimming with tech, gadget, and electronics deals that are on par with Black Friday discounts—up to 70 percent off retail prices, to be exact.
Unlike other online outlets, Best Buy’s outlet section is comprised of steeply discount items across four different categories: clearance items (brand new and unopened items that have been discontinued by the manufacturer), open-box products (items that have been opened in-store or returned by customers), refurbished items (like-new products that have been repaired or restored), and pre-owned items (used items that have been inspected and verified to work properly). All the products across each category have been verified to work properly and many of them include a warranty.
The Best Buy outlet store isn’t just chock full of no-name, rejected brands and items either—you can find tons of top-quality items by top-tier brands including Apple, LG, Samsung, Breville, Vizio, Nespresso, KitchenAid, HP, and so many more. There are marked-down MacBooks, Apple Watches, NordicTrack exercise bikes, Insignia refrigerators, Samsung smart TVs, and the list goes on. The next time you’re in the market for something new, we highly suggest checking out Best Buy’s online outlet first.
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm Midnight Aluminum Case
Down from $399
You can score this GPS-powered Apple Watch for over $100 off if you opt for the open box at checkout.
Samsung The Frame 4K Samrt TV
Down from $1500
Score this gorgeous, Internet-famous smart TV for up to $350 off when you opt for open box.
NordicTrack Commercial VU 19 Fitness Bike
Down from $1000
This pricey fitness bike is a whopping $600 off in the clearance section!
Refurbished Google Nest Smart Thermostat
Down from $130
This Geek-Squad-certified refurbished Nest Thermostat is as good as new, yet a fraction of the original price.
Sony HT-Z9F 3.1 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Down from $900
If you’ve been looking for an advanced, name-brand sound bar, Best Buy’s virtual clearance aisle has you covered.
KitchenAid Artisan Series Mixer Stand
Down from $450
Take $50 off this cult-favorite mixer stand with Best Buy’s open box deal.
iRobot Braava Jet Robot Vacuum & Mop
Down from $450
This game-changing, two-in-one robot vacuum and mop rarely gets marked down.
