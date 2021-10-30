You Definitely Need to Know About Amazon’s Semi-Secret Online Outlet

Sure, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales may be right around the corner (and by the way, they’re all expected to start super early this year), but thanks to the under-the-radar Amazon outlet online, you can score Deals Week-level deals all year round. Amazon does have a few brick-and-mortar outlet stores that you can shop IRL, but honestly, the Amazon online outlet is way better stocked with way steeper discounts across all of the e-tailer’s categories.

You probably didn’t even know Amazon had an online outlet until now, that is, but that’s only because it’s kind of hidden from Amazon’s homepage (it hides under the “Programs and Features” sidebar, which we do recommend bookmarking). As you can probably imagine, the e-commerce outlet store is filled to the brim with thousands of marked-down items across the endless virtual aisles, from premium electronics and Alexa-enabled smart home devices to premium beauty and fashion deals.

In a nutshell, Amazon’s online outlet is a huge assortment of their closeout deals, overstock items, and markdowns living all in one place that’s open 24/7. Of course, Amazon has always offered reduced prices on select refurbished merchandise and secondhand items, but the online outlet is a different sub-site altogether. Everything you’ll find on the Amazon online outlet is on par with what you’d expect to see on their regular site storefront (i.e. brand new in box items from all of your favorite brands)—the only difference is that the outlet prices are significantly marked down.

So how do you shop Amazon’s low-key (read: kind of hidden) online outlet? Well, your best bet is bookmarking this page linked here, but if that fails, simply navigate over to the drop-down hamburger menu on the left of the Amazon homepage, click the “Programs and Features” tab and then click the “full-size directory” link. Scroll through below to check out some of the most noteworthy deals we’ve scouted on Amazon’s epic online outlet below.

Fancasa Laptop Desk Cart This portable computer table is the working-from-home upgrade missing from your current set-up. Trust us. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Levi's Denim Trucker Jacket To be honest, I never see this classic Levi's denim jacket go on sale, and it's marked down $25 off in most of the washes. Buy at Amazon $ 66.5 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aria Air Fryer Toaster Oven Take $57 off this already affordable (and top-rated) air fryer and toaster oven hybrid. Buy at Amazon $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skull Candy In Ear Wireless Earbuds A lot of Amazon reviewers swear these affordable earbuds are just as good as Apple's AirPods. Plus, you can't go wrong when they're more than half off. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CHI Spin & Curl Curling Iron This spin and curl hot tool literally curl and waves your hair for you. It's basically like having your own personal hairstylist. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Superga Platform Sneakers I got so excited when I stumbled upon these best-selling Superga sneakers marked down 40 percent off. Buy at Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Two-Piece Wrapping Paper Storage Box I didn't even know that cute wrapping paper storage boxes existed, but I definitely need one (especially since this one's on discount). Buy at Amazon $ 24.6 Free Shipping | Free Returns

