Stoner-Friendly Cannabis Essentials to Burn Through Your 4/20 This Year

As April rolls to a close, one of the most celebrated holidays of the year is coming up. April 20 (4/20) is a magical day celebrating all the wonderful things about weed. Fortunately, the country has slowly changed its harsh views on cannabis to ones with a much chiller vibe. While recreational marijuana is not yet legal in every state, the radically changing legislation around the country has, at the very least, partially softened the enduring stigma and has caused the entire cannabis industry to grow rapidly. From good stoner shows to binge-watch on the big day to even better stoner snacks, there are more weed items than ever before that are worth adding to your 4/20 lineup.

To spark up under the most ideal conditions (i.e. on 4/20), you'll need the right kind of cannabis tools, shows, music, and of course, food to satisfy your hunger when those munchies strike. And, considering how much you won't want to have to run out and get things during 4/20 itself (once you light up, your motivation is likely to fade), there are several items you can get right now to prep responsibly for an irresponsible day. So, after years of serious research, I have compiled a list of some of the most important items to have within arm's reach on the highest of days.

Timtin Holder Rings When the joint starts to get down to the filter, the best way to keep the rotation going without burning your fingers is to get a roach clip. Timtin Holder Rings are a unique and rather fashionable roach clip that works just as well as an interesting accessory. The holder rings come in two different styles with one being shaped like a rose and the other designed like a bee. Both of these should fit comfortably on your finger while you smoke it down to the bits. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Firedog Smell-Proof Bag This odor-blocking pouch is a must-have for weed smokers. Buy at Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Meowijuana Cat Nip Pre-Roll "Joints" The perfect stocking stuffer for the stoner pet owner. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Flintt's Mouthwatering (Anti-Dry Mouth) Mints Not only do these "mouthwatering" mints conceal weed breath, but they also help enhance saliva production, making them a great dry mouth antidote. Buy at Amazon $ 16

Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips 40 Pack Even as time changes and new ideas for artificially-flavored snacks are formed, there is something about an old classic that will always work perfectly. Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortillas Chips are a reliable standby that will serve you just as well the very first time as they do the most recent time. On a day like 4/20, Doritos are an absolutely essential snacking option to have. If you aren’t the biggest fan of nacho cheese, the company also offers a variety of other flavors including Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili and Flamin’ Hot. Buy at Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Looney Tunes: Platinum Collection Another reliable classic, the Looney Tunes are some of the goofiest and easiest to watch cartoons on the planet. You can have them passively on in the background only to check in occasionally and see some perfectly stupid slapstick humor. Even for a more focused and analytical viewing, the writing is still clever and you’ll have several hours worth of cartoons to comb through. While I note that I’m biased, I’d recommend checking out the Roadrunner shorts as well as a few Marvin the Martian episodes. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Raw Unrefined Classic Rolling Papers 6 Pack Now when it comes to rolling a joint, the first thing you need to take into consideration is what kind of rolling papers to buy. As consistent as any company in the business, Raw Unrefined Classic Rolling Papers are a perfect go-to for any joints you may need to roll. The papers are completely additive-free and 100% vegan. These papers come in the classic 75mm by 44mm size that are perfect if you plan on rolling just one or enough to last all night long. One thing to note is that the papers do not come with filter tips but you can easily buy a small pack of them as well. Buy at Amazon $ 7 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre Rolled Joints For those that want to partake in all the 4/20 festivities but aren’t big into cannabis itself, there are several alternatives that are perfect for a day like this. Dad Grass Hemp CBD Pre Rolled Joints are easy to smoke pre-rolls designed to help relax you without getting high. The pack comes with 10 joints and a well-designed pack that you can easily carry around if you are on the go. Dad Grass CBD Joints can actually help improve some mild pain and relieve low levels of anxiety. So, if you ask me, this might even be a healthy and responsible choice to make this 4/20. Buy at Dad Grass $ 70

Santa Cruz Shredder Herb Grinder One of the most important things you can have when it comes to smoking is having a quality grinder. There is nothing worse in the world than having to pick through each nugget with your bare hands only to end up with have of it on the floor or stuck to your hands. The Santa Cruz Shredder Herb Grinder is one of the best available options you can buy. It had a three-piece design built to help properly separate seeds and stems from the good stuff. Additionally, the grip on the sides of the top makes it easier to grind. Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Zippo Brushed Brass Vintage Lighter Another major necessity for 4/20 is having a quality lighter. Zippo has long been a reliable and durable option that comes in a wild variety of different colors and designs to match any taste. The Zippo Brushed Brass Vintage Lighter is a classic design that offers all the distinctive Zippo features in a clean brass shell. If you are looking for something with a bit more flair, the company offers several other options as well that have come with the same click-on lids, and wind-resistant flames. Buy at Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ESD Metal Doob Tube If you are on the go or simply don't want to finish whatever you were smoking just yet, a doob tube is a great way to store it without having the smell waft over everything else you have on you. The ESD Metal Doob Tube is a durable and portable item built specifically to keep in all smells and keep out the elements. The tube is completely waterproof and is virtually indestructible meaning nothing will accidentally get smushed if you sit on it. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

