This Card Game Is Keeping Me Entertained All Winter

If you are in quarantine with your partner, you might be — like most of us — annoyed, stressed, and thinking, I’ve never spent so much time with this person in my life. While I thought this too, I recently read somewhere that although we are spending a lot of time around the people we are quarantined with we aren’t spending nearly enough time with them. Think about it. You spend all day working from home with your partner but you’re not really doing much together besides eating dinner, taking the dog for a walk, or just watching TV. But recently, my partner and I have become addicted to this card game, and I don’t see us stopping anytime soon.

Think of Five Crowns as gin rummy but better. During the first round, each player gets three cards, the second everyone gets four cards, and so on until each player is dealt 13 cards. The goal is to make a set of three or more cards or a straight of three or more cards and put down your cards before other players are ready or “go out.” Any cards not in a set when a player “goes out” count as points, which you 100% do not want. The player with the least points at the end of the 11th round wins. Oh and one more thing—each round a different card is wild—so in the first round when there are three cards, 3’s are wild, with four cards, 4’s are wild, etc. It’s called Five Crowns because they added a star suit on top of the spades, clubs, diamonds, and hearts to make things crazier, and if that weren’t enough, there are also two decks, smushed into one.

While it might not sound like much, it’s the perfect combination of mindless luck and strategy to keep things competitive but not too competitive these days . I also love how easy it is to pick up—anyone can play and when they start for the first time, they are instantly hooked.

