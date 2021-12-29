Salute Goodbye to 2021 With These Luxe Champagne Glasses

If you ask us, you don't need a reason to enjoy champagne—ever, but if you're going to sip the iconic sparkling wine, you may as well do so in style. There are a few different types of champagne glasses to choose from, but our personal favorite are champagne coupe glasses.

Frankly, they just scream old-world elegance and they make the act of drinking the sparkling wine a bona fide experience, whether you're celebrating something or not. Scroll through below to check out our favorite champagne coupe glasses worth toasting to.

Made-In Champagne Coupe Glasses These classic champagne coupe glasses are as luxe as they come. You can choose between a four-pack set ($59) or a stunning tower ($569). Buy at Made In Cookware $ 59

Libbey Cocktail Champagne Coupe Glasses This beautiful set includes four champagne coupe glasses each designed with light-catching, paneled glass for an extra striking appeal. Buy at Amazon $ 34.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

CB2 Eve Coupe Glasses These ultra-chic textured coupe glasses feature a short, flat-rimmed design and are dishwasher safe—perfect for parties and hosting. Buy at CB2 $ 7.95

MU16 Champagne Couple Glasses These rose-colored couple glasses are designed with an extra slim stem for the utmost elegance. Buy at Amazon $ 47.99

Anthropologie Lustered Coupe Glasses These dazzling coupe glasses feature a bronze rim and a lustered finish for extra special sparkle. Buy at Anthropologie $ 56

