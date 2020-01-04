May You Never Have to Worry About Spilling Again With These Best-Selling Stemless Wine Glasses

To some, stemless wine glasses are only for red wine, because white wine should always be cold and holding it in your palm will warm it up. As a not-so-graceful wine drinker, I’d say that stemless wine glasses have allowed me to drink wine without worrying about breaking the glass, which is more important to me than how you’re “supposed” to drink the wine. I also tend to use my stemless wine glasses for other things, like cocktails, seltzer, and more. It’s the perfect size for any drink.

Libbey Stemless 12-Piece Wine Glass Party Set This 12-piece set is perfect for anyone that enjoys entertaining. It comes with six red and six white glasses, so you can serve your guests the wine they enjoy in a glass that was specially made for it. And, without a stem to render them top-heavy, you don’t have to pay attention to every single glass, waiting for one to get knocked over. Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stoelzle Crystal Power Stemless Red Wine Glasses I bought these interestingly-shaped glasses for my boyfriend’s mom who always complained that her husband broke all the wine glasses. I will also be getting them for my best friend who has more jars than glasses to drink out of. The flat bottom makes them the ideal glass for the most clumsy wine drinkers in your life. Buy on Target $ 30

Lustered Stemless Wine Glasses Add a little iridescence to your collection thanks to these from Anthropologie. They come in a set of four with a lustered, iridescent base and a gold rim. The glass is hand painted, so you’ll want to hand wash these to keep their finish lasting. Buy on Anthropologie $ 56

Gold Rimmed Stemless Wine Glasses The gold rim of these glasses makes them more elegant than plain glass. The splattered effect gives them a unique look so you can enjoy looking at them while sipping your vino. These six glasses, all dishwasher safe, are 18 oz, a perfect size for a glass of wine after work. Buy on Amazon $ 26

Pure Crystal Stemless Wine Glasses Upgrade your glassware with a little bit of crystal in the form of these stemless wine glasses. The waterfall ridges in each glass are pretty to look at but they also serve a function. You can swirl your red wine to help aerate the wine before drinking. Buy on Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Stemless Wine Glasses Made from Italian lead-free crystallized glass, these durable glasses from Snowe will last you a lifetime. They’re dishwasher-safe and have an extra-large mouth so you can breathe in all the scents of your drink of choice. Buy on Snowe $ 48

