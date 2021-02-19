Half Full’s Editor Says This Juicer Will Change Your Life—So I Tried It

Remember going to bars? Well, this year, I’ve been making my own cocktails at home. I have a shaker I like, but the one thing my partner and I always bicker over is who has to juice the citrus. To get around the task, we’ve even gone as far as buying juice that comes in the fake plastic lemon or lime bottles (horrible, I know).

One big help for my imbibing throughout all of this has been Hall Full’s series Bartenders at Home where bartenders from around the country offer tips and tricks on how to make delicious cocktails. So for some assistance with my juicing issues, I spoke with Noah Rothbaum, Half Full’s Editor and co-host of the podcast Life Behind Bars.

“Using fresh squeezed juice truly revolutionized my cocktails and made me a much better bartender,” he immediately told me. “There is no substitute for, say, fresh lime juice in a Margarita or a Daiquiri.”

”I’m always surprised by how few people own any kind of juicer,” he said as I laughed nervously. “I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that many people unfortunately believe you need to buy an expensive juicer that takes up a lot of counter space, is loud, and is hard to clean. But unless you're batching drinks or making a large punch, I’ve found that a simple hand squeezer is perfect.”

If you’re looking for a specific juicer, Noah has a suggestion: “The Chef’n FreshForce Citrus Juicer is my very favorite juicer, which I have been using for years. (I own both the one designed for lemons and the one designed for limes. Although, I’ve found the larger lemon one can also work with both fruits). It has a gear built into it that allows you to easily squeeze the fruit, which saves your hand if you’re making a lot of drinks, and it allows you to get every last drop of juice.”

Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The best part, he mentioned, is that “it allows you to easily make a single drink or a round of them without juicing in advance.” He added, “Cleanup is also super quick.”

So, naturally, when I heard that last bit, I felt I needed to try it. Quickly, juicing went from being a chore to a task that my partner and I look forward to doing. And needless to say, the cocktails that we made with our new juicer were so delicious, we made another round.

