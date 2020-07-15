A Definitive Guide to Everything You Need to Clean Your Home

From vacuums to cleaning products, we've put all of our cleaning research in one place

When spending so much time at home, I've started to notice things. Little things, a fleck of hair here, a little dust bunny drifting along over there. I feel like back when things were ~normal~ I'd just ignore them. But recently, I've been upgrading my cleaning repertoire so that cleaning is easy to do, too. We've been doing a lot of research, and now, it's all in one place. Here, you can find everything you need to keep a clean home along with some of the Scouted team's favorites. Dirt, dust, and grime will be no match for you.

Stick Vaccums

If you don't have a stick vacuum, you should. These are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and cordless. That's right, no more plugging your vacuum in and unplugging in every room.

    Dyson Cyclone V10

    Tineco PURE ONE S11

    Shark ION F80

    Robot Vacuums

    Having a robot vacuum makes one of the most annoying chores something you, personally, don't even have to do. They are well worth the investment.

      Shark IQ R101

      iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum

      iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum

      Hand Vacuums

      A hand vac AKA a dust buster is great for small spaces, like in your home office, carpets, or even your car. Everyone should own at least one of these.

        BISSELL Cordless Hand Vacuum

        Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum

        Homasy Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

        Cleaning Solutions

        We are very opinionated about which cleaning supplies are best. Here you'll find some old classics that are essential to maintaining a sparkly home.

          Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Cleaner

          Joy Ultra Dishwashing Liquid

            Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel Stain Remover

            Reusable Cleaning Products

            If you're cleaning your home, you should think about keeping the Earth clean. These cleaning products are reusable and friendly towards the planet. Plus, they work really, really well.

              The Clean Essentials Kit

              Dish Duo Starter Pack

                Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths

                  Universal Cleaning Gel

                  Dish Drying Racks

                  A good dish rack will make doing the dishes that much more enjoyable. And when you're done, they'll look organized, which is almost as important as having clean dishes.

                    Five Two Over-The Sink Drying Rack

                    Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack

                    Sabatier Expandable Stainless Steel Dish Rack

