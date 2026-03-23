A Definitive Guide to Everything You Need to Clean Your Home

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When spending so much time at home, I’ve started to notice things. Little things, a fleck of hair here, a little dust bunny drifting along over there. I feel like back when things were ~normal~ I’d just ignore them. But recently, I’ve been upgrading my cleaning repertoire so that cleaning is easy to do, too. We’ve been doing a lot of research, and now, it’s all in one place. Here, you can find everything you need to keep a clean home, along with some of the Scouted team’s favorites. Dirt, dust, and grime will be no match for you.
If you don’t have a stick vacuum, you should. These are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and cordless. That’s right, no more plugging your vacuum in and unplugging in every room.
Having a robot vacuum makes one of the most annoying chores something you, personally, don’t even have to do. They are well worth the investment.
A hand vac AKA a dust buster is great for small spaces, like in your home office, carpets, or even your car. Everyone should own at least one of these.
We are very opinionated about which cleaning supplies are best. Here you’ll find some old classics that are essential to maintaining a sparkly home.
If you’re cleaning your home, you should think about keeping the Earth clean. These cleaning products are reusable and friendly towards the planet. Plus, they work really, really well.
A good dish rack will make doing the dishes that much more enjoyable. And when you’re done, they’ll look organized, which is almost as important as having clean dishes.
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