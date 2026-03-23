A Definitive Guide to Everything You Need to Clean Your Home

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When spending so much time at home, I’ve started to notice things. Little things, a fleck of hair here, a little dust bunny drifting along over there. I feel like back when things were ~normal~ I’d just ignore them. But recently, I’ve been upgrading my cleaning repertoire so that cleaning is easy to do, too. We’ve been doing a lot of research, and now, it’s all in one place. Here, you can find everything you need to keep a clean home, along with some of the Scouted team’s favorites. Dirt, dust, and grime will be no match for you.

If you don’t have a stick vacuum, you should. These are lightweight, easy to maneuver, and cordless. That’s right, no more plugging your vacuum in and unplugging in every room.

AD BY QVC: Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordless Vacuum with 8 Tools Down From $539 Buy At QVC $ 330 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Tineco PURE ONE S11 Amazon $ 350 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Shark ION F80 Amazon $ 336 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Having a robot vacuum makes one of the most annoying chores something you, personally, don’t even have to do. They are well worth the investment.

Shark IQ R101 Amazon $ 330 Free Returns | Free Shipping

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum Amazon $ 1100 Free Returns | Free Shipping

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum Amazon $ 449 Free Returns | Free Shipping

A hand vac AKA a dust buster is great for small spaces, like in your home office, carpets, or even your car. Everyone should own at least one of these.

BISSELL Cordless Hand Vacuum Amazon $ 70 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Shark WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum Amazon $ 100 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Homasy Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $ 56 Free Returns | Free Shipping

We are very opinionated about which cleaning supplies are best. Here you’ll find some old classics that are essential to maintaining a sparkly home.

Mrs. Meyer’s Multi-Surface Cleaner Amazon $ 18 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Joy Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Amazon $ 15 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Skylarlife Home Mold & Mildew Remover Gel Stain Remover Amazon $ 13 Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you’re cleaning your home, you should think about keeping the Earth clean. These cleaning products are reusable and friendly towards the planet. Plus, they work really, really well.

The Clean Essentials Kit Blueland $ 39

Dish Duo Starter Pack Blueland $ 34

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths Amazon $ 22 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $ 8 Free Returns | Free Shipping

A good dish rack will make doing the dishes that much more enjoyable. And when you’re done, they’ll look organized, which is almost as important as having clean dishes.

Five Two Over-The Sink Drying Rack Food52 $ 45 Free Returns

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Amazon $ 48 Free Returns | Free Shipping