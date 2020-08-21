I Won’t Drink My Coffee Out Of Anything But These Bodum Glasses

About a year ago, I made the switch from buying my morning coffee at Starbucks every day to making it myself at home, and, like many regular coffee drinkers, I’m very particular about it. Despite having an entire cabinet dedicated to mugs I have collected throughout the year, I refuse to drink my coffee out of anything but these Bodum Pavina Glasses.

I was first influenced to buy these from a blogger I follow on Instagram, and the only reason I purchased them is because I loved how they look---the two layer design makes it look like your liquid of choice is just floating. They were kind of an impulse purchase that I used sparingly in the beginning. But one morning when I was in a rush, I grabbed one and without thinking, stuck it under my Nespresso. Not to sound dramatic, but it was perfect.

My absolute favorite thing about these Bodum glasses is that they are made of really well insulated glass, which means that they actually keep my coffee hot for a while (this is ideal, because I prefer steaming hot coffee). Heat doesn’t escape right away, and I can sip on my cup for about 30 minutes before it starts to significantly cool down.

Even better? The double-wall glass means that while the liquid inside is kept perfectly hot, the outside is still cool to the touch. I’ve never burned or even hurt my hand holding this glass, and I can place it down on a table without worrying about it burning the surface. That double layer also keeps drinks cool and prevents condensation, so you don’t need a coaster if it’s holding cool liquid either.

The temperature control alone would be enough to convince me to use these every day (which I do), but I also love how strong yet lightweight they are. These glasses are so light that everyone who uses them immediately assumes they’re plastic and not glass, and so they never feel really delicate in your hands. They’re also dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe, and I love that I don’t have to worry about making one wrong move that could potentially destroy them.

My next purchase is definitely going to be a set of the 15 ounce glasses, which are better suited for iced drinks. In the meantime, I’ll be getting rid of my bulky mug collection — who needs them when you can use these sleek glasses instead?

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glass - 12 Oz Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Bodum Pavina Double-Wall Insulate Glass - 15 Oz Buy on Amazon $ 30

