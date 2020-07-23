There Is a National Coin Shortage. This is How You Can Sort Your Coins, ASAP.
You may or may not have seen the signs in the grocery store and around town but strangely, we are in the midst of a coin shortage. As Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show this week, “there are so few coins right now, that banks are paying people to bring in their loose change.” There are probably coins everywhere — from the crevices of your couch to jars by the entryway that are begging to be recirculated. But before you send them out into the wild, you’ll need to sort them. Thankfully, there are a few routes to go down.
The first is the old fashioned way. This coin sorter has slots for every coin, and will help you count them without losing place. It also comes with one hundred assorted free coin wrappers, twenty-five per coin type. While this can be time consuming, you don’t have to spend much money to do it, so it might be a good option if you have just a few jars of coins lying around.
Nadex Coin Manager
Free Shipping | Free Returns
The other route you can take is electric. All you have to do with this coin sorter is dump your jars of coins into the top. This machine can sort 240 coins a minute. It will sort all of them by type and automatically put them in wrappers, that you can take straight to the bank.
Royal Sovereign Electric Coin Sorter
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Once sorted, all you’ll need to do is bring your coins to the bank and they should pay you some money. I’m not sure if they’ll give you more than the coins are worth, but no big deal. At least you’ll get rid of all those coins that were lying around for years.
