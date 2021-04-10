This Boxed Cold Brew Keeps Me Caffeinated All Day Long

I am pretty much a coffee fiend, and now that it’s warmer out, I’m an iced coffee fiend. Even though there are plenty of great ways to make cold brew coffee at home, here’s the thing: I’m lazy and coffee shops do it better. Thankfully, Think Coffee, one of my favorite coffee shops, recently put out their cold brew in a new format.

Boxed Cold Brew Buy at Think Coffee $ 35

If you’ve ever seen boxed wine, it’s the same idea. The coffee comes in a tough plastic bag nestled in a box with a nozzle. I like to keep it in the fridge for extra cold iced coffee, but it’s shelf-stable until you open the nozzle up. All you have to do is press the nozzle, and it’s like having your own personal cold brew machine. The coffee, I’ll say it, is better than any cold brew I’ve ever brewed myself, and I love the simplicity of it all—I don’t have to make anything, I just have to remember to order it every now and again and my fridge remains stocked.

Each box has 3L of cold brew in it, which is basically 12 cups. It lasts me well over a week, and it’s so portable, I can take it anywhere. Whether that’s the park, camping, or even just while working from home, I always have delicious iced coffee at my fingertips. It’s delicious enough to enjoy on its own with a couple cubes, but hey, a splash of oat milk never hurt anyone either.

