Everyone Should Own This Collapsible Colander
In the kitchen, I’m always trying to minimize the amount of things I have going on. And while this can take a variety of forms, like cooking recipes with less ingredients, or trying to meal prep, something I’ve found incredibly useful are products that serve an essential purpose and then, are easily stored away. Because you can’t make pots and pans any smaller than they already are, and toasters aren’t getting any smaller either, space-savers are hard to come by. While colanders aren’t new, I recently discovered one that is collapsible. Collapsible, people! If you’re not excited about this right off the bat, let me tell you why you should be.
Think about how many tasks require a colander in the kitchen. Draining pasta water is what comes to mind first, but there are plenty of other uses. Washing fruits, veggies, and lettuces, draining canned foods, washing rice — I’m pretty sure I use a colander nearly every time I cook. The problem is, it’s just another thing to keep in the kitchen, stacked over mixing bowls or haphazardly inside of pots. Right? Wrong. This colander collapses to about two inches high. It’s practically a magic trick — now you see a handy kitchen tool, then you don’t. Better yet, the colander is made out of a combo of silicone and metal. You still get the certainty that it’s going to work thanks to the metal bottom, but you also get increased heat resistance and washability thanks to the silicone.
They come in sets of two, and if you’re wondering who needs two colanders, that’s simple. People who have room for them. Psst. That’s you, now.
2 Collapsible Colanders Set By Comfify
