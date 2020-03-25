Look Good on Zoom and Stay Comfortable At Home With These Picks

Working from home outfits are tricky, some might say, even trickier than office wear. You want something that’s comfortable but not too comfortable. No matter what it is, it needs to be something you change out of. It can’t just be whatever you wore to sleep (although, in my opinion, it can be somewhat close to what you wore to sleep). But then, Zoom came into the mix, and I’ve been video chatting a lot more with my colleagues, and I’m guessing you have too. My dad, for one, just discovered that you can change the background on Zoom to whatever you want (he likes Hawaii). But just because you’re working from home (or Hawaii), doesn’t mean you can look unprofessional. To help skirt the delicate line of comfortable but not too comfortable, we’ve picked some of our WFH essentials that you should add to your repertoire.

Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee Not all T-shirts are created equal. Buck Mason makes the ideal T-shirt for men. Coming in a variety of fun, toned, colors, these can be worn as either a statement or a basic. They will never shrink in the wash, and they’re extremely soft, since they're made from either Pima Cotton. I can’t get enough of them, and you won’t be able to either. Buy on Buck Mason $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DU/ER Weightless Denim Beachcomber There are two schools of thought about WFH outfits: People who work from home in pants and people who opt for sweats. I am clearly having a personality crisis because I thought I was a sweatpants person, and then I tried these Du/er pants. They’re stretchy so I don’t feel restrained at all (just comfortable) and they’re stylish, too. I’m wearing them right now (I have a meeting later). Buy on DUER $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Outdoor Voices Sunday Sweatpant But I still go for the sweatpant, don’t get me wrong. They can only see your top half in Zoom! But here’s where that balance comes in: even if your colleagues can’t see you, you still want to feel somewhat professional. Before all of this started, I actually was having some trouble finding a good pair that isn’t schlumpy, but is slightly tailored, and made of nice material. Athleisure was the answer (it usually is). And now, I feel comfortable, yet active, in my Outdoor Voices sweatpants. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Smartwool Outdoor Light Crew Footwear is essential too. Even if you’re a no-shoes person, a good pair of socks or slippers can be a real game changer. I love Smartwool. They’re breathable, yet warm, have fun (but not too much fun) designs, and are great for everything. I got my first pair to go hiking in, but I wear them everyday I can. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glerups Finding a good pair of slippers can be tricky. But yeah, they’re work from home essentials alright. Wearing shoes helps me focus on the task at hand. This is a perfect time to invest in a pair like Glerups. Made of wool, they are structured, and come with either a leather sole or a rubber sole (if you want to go walk the dog in them). These are the non-sleepy slippers I’ve always needed. Buy on Amazon $ 95 Free Shipping | Free Returns

