I Finally Figured Out How to Keep My Comforter From Bunching Up

I toss and turn in bed. My girlfriend refers to me as “a cover hog.” Part of the problem is that I’m stealing the covers, sure. But perhaps a bigger problem is that as a result of the tossing and turning, my comforter gets all bunched up in the middle, or falls to a certain corner, instead of remaining the even, flat, perfect layer of soft covering it should be.My life suddenly got a lot warmer, and easier, once I discovered comforter clips.

Apparently these have existed for a while, but I’d never heard of them. These comforter clips look like potato chip bag clips and they function pretty much the same way. All you need to do is flip your duvet inside out, place a clip inside each corner of your duvet, and clip in your comforter accordingly. Your comforter won’t budge unless you unclip them, which is easy to do when the duvet is flipped, but hard to do while sleeping. The clips are also shockingly soft and discrete. They won’t damage the fabric of your duvet or comforter, but better yet, you won’t even notice they are there. Every time I wash my comforter, I remember I have the clips to keep it in place.

Speaking of washing your comforter, that chore has never been easier. Removing the comforter from the duvet and putting it back in is as easy as unfastening and refastening these clips: a snap. As a result of this late discovery, my bed has never been so comfortable, nor as clean as it is now. I still (allegedly) steal the covers though.

