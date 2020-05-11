Improve Your WFH Set Up With a Keyboard

I have been typing a lot. I’m typing right now. And when I’m typing, I have to hunch over my laptop, and slouch my shoulders. It really hurts my back. And then I got an external keyboard. It has really helped me by creating some distance between my screen and my fingers, and has helped me maximize your words per minute. Seriously, I took a typing test. Plus, having a full size keyboard with a number pad is extremely helpful for anything I’ve been doing involving numbers. To help you pick the perfect keyboard for your set up, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR A COMPLETE SET UP

Logitech Keyboard and Mouse If you’re buying a keyboard to help with your set up, you might as well throw a mouse in there as well. This keyboard has easy to read keys that type well and comes with a mouse so you can maximize efficiency. Buy on Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A LARGE PRINT OPTION

Azio Large Print Keyboard This keyboard is easy to see thanks to its large print keys. It will help reduce eye strain as you’re hard at work. It also lights up in three different colors, which is the kind of fun addition we all need a little bit of right now. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A WIRELESS OPTION

Arteck Wireless Keyboard This keyboard is wireless and connects via Bluetooth. This means you can set it on your lap and type away, or keep it on the desk as usual. Either way, you won’t have any loose, dangly cords to worry about. Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SPILL RESISTANT DESIGN

VicTsing Keyboard You can change your keyboard pretty easily but you can’t change if you’re constantly spilling things. If you spill a lot, this keyboard is for you. It has a spill resistant design, set up with low profile keys, spill-safe materials, drain holes, and extra-durable interior chips. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

