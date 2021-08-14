These Heels Convert to Flats, Making Them the Perfect Commuting Shoe

Scouting Report: These are the ultimate commuting shoes. With the turn of the heel, they can change from comfortable heels to walkable flats.

I’m extremely short — but I’m also extremely practical. Needless to say, I have a love-hate relationship with heels. I may love the way they look (and I love getting a temporary break from the question, “Wait, how tall are you?”), but I don’t love going from point A to point B while wearing them. Now that I have a pair of convertible heels-to-flats in my closet, however, I’ll never again have to choose between comfort and style.

Pashion has finally figured out how to turn this fantasy into reality. . Basically, you twist the heel, and out it comes alongside the patent-pending support arch. (This is the key feature that provides stability, height, and structure while you walk.) Without it, the shoe straightens out into a flat, and once you pop in the included heel cap, you can go for miles without any discomfort at all. And, speaking of comfort, the polyurethane sole absorbs impact and cushions your foot in either form.

Combine those qualities with the fact that these shoes are available in dozens of styles, colors, and patterns, and it’s easy to see why it’s the perfect commuting shoe. Power-walk from the train to the office, and pop in the heels once you get there. It’s also a no-brainer for weddings, bar crawls, photoshoots — basically any activity that requires movement and lasts for more than an hour.

Another thing I love is that in addition to a wide range of sizes, each pair also comes in two heel heights and two heel styles (block or stiletto) for ultimate customization; you can even purchase additional heel kits for any pair, including rhinestone-studded and cork ones. Personally, I went with The D’Orsay 3-inch stiletto in coal leather, and it’s proven to be one of the most versatile, comfortable, professional, and stylish pairs of shoes I’ll ever own. (Pro tip: Pashion’s shoes often run large, so the brand recommends sizing down.)

And, in case my input alone isn’t enough, other buyers are also obsessed: “Elegant, versatile, masterfully engineered!” one raved. Another said, “Best shoes I ever purchased in my life!”

