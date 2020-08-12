Style or Substance? With This Cookware Set, You Get Both

Recently, I have been looking to upgrade my cookware. I own a few nonstick pots and pans that are a little disheveled—the coating has been scraped off and they just don’t look so good. The color has altered, and I find when I’m done cooking, I feel the intense urge to clean them and immediately chuck them back into the cabinet so I no longer have to look at them. Thankfully, I came across Caraway, a cookware brand that doesn’t just make top notch pots and pans, they are some of the most beautiful I have ever seen.

Each pot and pan in Caraway’s catalogue is coated with a mineral-based coating that won’t leach toxic materials into your food. Ceramic nonstick is the way to go—not only does it provide superior heat conductivity when compared with teflon—it’s also highly versatile when compared with cast iron and stainless steel pots. The pots and pans come in five different colors: cream, gray, perracotta (a mix of terracotta and pink), sage, and navy. You can either get a whole set or you can get one pot or pan a la carte.

Being nonstick, they clean up easily, but as an added bonus, Caraway has thrown in pot organizers and lid organizers. Each set of cookware comes with an elegant, magnetic organizer that fits perfectly with your pots and pans. No longer will you just throw them haphazardly under the sink. It also comes with a lid sleeve that attaches to your cabinet door so you’ll never wonder where the lids are again.

The choice isn’t style over substance here. With Caraway, you get beautiful display pieces that can cook up delicious meals while they’re at it.

Cookware Set Buy on Caraway $ 395

Fry Pan A La Carte Buy on Caraway $ 95

