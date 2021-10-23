The Best Cookware Sets for Your Home Chef Needs

It's only natural to spend more time indoors when the weather cools off, and that means there’s way more time for indulging your inner chef. Besides, with the holidays on the horizon, it's likely that you'll be cooking and entertaining more. But, if your pots and pans are subpar, it’s that much harder to churn out Martha-level dishes. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: You can upgrade your current lineup with some of the best cookware sets on the market this season.

Whether your current go-to cookware set is full of hand-me-downs from your in-laws or is just clearly outdated— or is just downright falling apart— now's the perfect time to invest in a new cookware collection, and we've found a ton of premium options at a variety of different price points. Yes, it's true—you really don’t have to spend a fortune to get a better cookware set—but if you do fancy opting for the luxury options, there are plenty of those to choose from too. Ready to get the best cookware set for your kitchen needs? Try one of these on for size before the holiday madness is in full swing.

Cuisinart MCP-12N Pro Stainless Steel Cookware Set Take a moment and appreciate just how good this shiny stainless steel set would look in your kitchen. OK, break time over. This 12-piece Cuisinart collection has a little of everything, so you can finally toss your old pots and pans. Enjoy cool grip handles, self-basting lids, and pots and pans that are oven safe up to 550 degrees. You’ll get two covered saucepans, two open skillets, a covered saute pan, a covered stockpot, and a steamer insert with lid, so you can go to town on a slew of ingredients. Buy at Amazon $ 274 Free Shipping | Free Returns

All-Clad Non-Stick Cookware Set All-Clad has built up a reputation for creating quality pots and pans that last—and you can get your own set. This heavy-gauge, hard-anodized cookware delivers even heating and nonstick ease thanks to three layers of a PFOA-free interior coating. It works on all cooktops, including inductions, and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees. You’ll get eight-, 10-, and 12-inch frying pans, two- and three-quart saucepans with lids, a four-quart saute pan with lid, a four-quart soup pot with lid, and an eight-quart stockpot with a lid for a full cooking arsenal. Buy at Amazon $ 599 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Calphalon® Classic™ Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set Nonstick cookware just makes it easier to serve up certain dishes like eggs, tofu, and meats. This set from Calphalon gives you plenty of options. You’ll get eight- and 10- inch frying pans, 1.5 and 2.5-quart saucepans with covers, a three-quart saute pan with a cover, and a six-quart stockpot with cover. A durable, PFOA-free dual-layer nonstick interior is made to last through many, many uses. You can even toss these in the oven to finish off meats at up to 450 degrees. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 200 Free Shipping

Farberware Reliance Copper Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set Want to level up your cookware at a seriously low price or gift a first-time homeowner? This Faberware set is the perfect collection. The ceramic nonstick set uses specialized CopperSlide technology to help you keep your food from sticking to your pots and pans while you go to work. The aluminum base heats up quickly and evenly to prevent hotspots from forming. The full set includes a one- and two-quart covered saucepan, 4.25-quart covered saucepot, 8.5- and 10-inch deep skillet, slotted turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon, whisk, ladle, and pasta fork. It’s basically a kitchen in a box Shop at Target $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Le Creuset Pro Nonstick Cookware Set Le Creuset’s deluxe 10-piece set is built with an extra durable construction, so you can bet it'll last for years. The hard-anodized aluminum cookware is hot-forged to keep pots and pans from warping over time. It also has an engineered non-stick coating that won’t chip or flake over time. You can even use it with metal utensils. The set includes eight- and 11-inch frying pans, two- and three-quart lidded saucepans, a 3.5-quart lidded sauté pan, and a six-quart lidded stockpot for your cooking pleasure. Buy at Amazon $ 599 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Demeyere Essential5 Cookware Set Whether you just need to replace a few pieces or have limited storage space, this five-piece set has everything you need to churn out everyday dishes. Enjoy the 11-inch skillet, three-quart saucepan with lid, and three-quart saucepan with lid, all in five-ply stainless steel. Demeyere’s signature flat base ensures even cooking, no matter what you’re whipping up. Buy at Sur La Table $ 399.95

