The Best Cookware Sets to Satisfy Your Inner Chef and Perfect Your Kitchen

When it comes to cooking, I have never been a true expert. However, as I get older and see how expensive it is to eat out, I’ve been cooking at home more now than ever before. As a result, making sure that I have quality cookware is a top priority. As my own culinary journey has slowly progressed, I have also upgraded my cookware collection from basically the cheapest set I could find on Amazon to something that probably isn’t slowly melting every time I use it.

Buying high-quality cookware sets can be a bit more of a challenge now because of the sheer volume of brands selling their own sets today. With so many different materials and price points, it is hard to wade through them all and find a genuinely great cookware set that is worth the money. A good cookware set is made of durable materials, distributes heat evenly and doesn’t have a heavy learning curve for beginner chefs. There are several brands worth looking at and each come with their own unique advantages and disadvantages. Here are the best cookware sets you can buy right now.

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway is one of the most well-rounded brands in the culinary market and the Caraway Cookware Set is one of the best. The cookware set comes with a classic fry pan, sauté pan, sauce pan and dutch oven. Each item has a protective non-toxic coating on the ceramic to prevent your food from sticking to the surface. Additionally, the cookware set comes with pan racks as well lid holders so you can easily store everything even if you have a smaller kitchen. You can get the Caraway Cookware Set in seven different colors, but my personal favorite of the bunch is Perracotta. Buy at Caraway $ 395

Great Jones Family Style Cookware Set Another high quality option, the Great Jones Family Style Cookware Set is perfect for a bigger household. With a fry pan, a sauce pan, a stock pot, a sauté pan and a dutch oven affectionately named, The Dutchess, the cookware set is big enough for full family feasts and versatile enough to handle any type of cooking. The set is made with a mix of cast-iron and stainless steel materials for the best of both worlds, and The Dutchess comes in seven different colors to add a splash of personality to the more traditionally designed pots and pans. If you have a large kitchen to fill or even just a large family to feed, this is the cookware set for you. Buy at Great Jones $ 495

Our Place X Selena Gomez Dinner at Selena’s In a recent collaboration with Selena Gomez, Our Place created a unique set called Dinner at Selena’s. Instead of just a traditional cookware set, Dinner at Selena’s comes with porcelain plates and stackable drinking glasses. While the set lacks some of the larger cookware pieces, it comes with the Always Pan, which is designed to take the place of 8 different items in the kitchen. The pan also comes with a built-in steamer basket and wooden spoon that fit directly inside. If you are just starting out in a small apartment, this versatile pan along with the plates and cups will set you up perfectly. Buy at Our Place $ 215

Abbio Cookware Set Abbio is a smaller brand than many of the others on this list, but that does not mean the Abbio Cookware Set is not on the same level of quality. The set comes with two sizes of nonstick skillets, a stock pot, a sauté pan, and a sauce pan. Each of these items is made of stainless steel with the two skillets also have an interior aluminum layer that helps distribute heat evenly and improve durability. I also have a personal connection to Abbio with this exact cookware set being the one I used every day in my own kitchen. From personal experience I can assure you that each item in the set is worth its own weight in culinary gold. Buy at Abbio $ 355

Le Creuset Signature 5-Piece Set Le Creuset is one of the most well-known names in cookware with its classic Dutch oven serving as the mark of excellence to many cooks. It is no surprise that the Le Creuset Signature 5-Piece Set is a cookware set built for classic cooking. With a skillet, saucepan and of course Dutch oven, the set is small yet capable of handling any meal you might want to make. All the pieces have a chip-resistant exterior enamel that adds a splash of color and interior enamels that can stand up to high levels of heat and evenly disperse warmth. Additionally, Le Creuset is built with an obvious traditional, rustic style that will add the perfect accent to your kitchen setup. Buy at Sur La Table $ 550

GreenPan Valencia Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set Perhaps the most comprehensive set on the list, the GreenPan Valencia Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set is built to handle big kitchens and elaborate meals. The cookware set comes with three unique fry pan sizes, two different sauce pan sizes, a sauté pan, a stock pot and three pan protectors. All of the cookware is made of anodized aluminum made specifically to increase durability and resist heavy use or potential scratching. Additionally, each item is also coated with a diamond-reinforced ceramic nonstick coating so you never have to worry about greasing down your pans before using them. The massive selection of sizes and options is perfect if you have a big kitchen or need a variety of items for the food you cook. Buy at Greenpan $ 500

Lodge Cookware Set Lodge is another great cookware brand, but instead of using stainless steel or ceramic materials, the Lodge Cookware Set is completely made of cast iron. Cast iron boasts many advantages particularly when it comes to heat retention. Additionally, the cookware comes pre-seasoned and will continue to improve over time as a result. The cookware set comes with a griddle, two different sizes of skillet, a Dutch oven and a lid that fits both the skillet and the Dutch oven. If you are looking for a cast iron set, this is certainly the one to get. Buy at Sur La Table $ 150

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set In contrast to Lodge, which is 100% cast iron, the All-Clad D3 10-Piece Set has a 100 stainless steel exterior. The cookware set has interior aluminum to increase durability and disperse heat while the handles are designed to stay cool even when the surface is under direct flame. The set comes with two sizes of skillets, two sizes of sauce pans, a sauté pan and a stock pot. The clean steel exterior is a modern and timeless design that will fit perfectly into any style of kitchen. The versatility of sizes and options will also mean that the set can handle any cooking challenge you might put it up to. Buy at Sur La Table $ 700

