Stay Cool Even When It’s Hot With One of These Comforters

I am the hottest of hot sleepers. And with Spring in full bloom, and Summer right around the corner (crazy, right?) I am in search of a way to stay cool during the nighttime. Thankfully, there are a ton of brands making excellent comforters that remain comfy and cozy while adding a cooling effect, so you don’t overheat in bed. To help you pick out a comforter that will keep you cool, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

FOR COOL TECHNOLOGY

Buffy Breeze Comforter The Buffy Breeze Comforter is made of 100% eucalyptus, making it one of the most breathable comforters out there. Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas writes, “It’s also temperature regulating, so there’s no more one-foot in, one-foot out dance in the middle of the night to stay cool.” Buy on Buffy $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR THE LIGHTEST WEIGHT

Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen makes an ultralight weight down comforter that is soft to the touch, but will keep you sweat free night in and night out. Plus, it has loops in every corner to prevent your comforter from sinking to the bottom of your duvet. Buy on Brooklinen $ 269 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR REVERSIBILITY

Linespa Reversible Down Comforter This ultra-soft, light weight comforter won’t just keep you cool while you’re sleeping, it also is reversible. That means you get a two color comforter for the price of one. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EVEN DISTRIBUTION

COHOME Cooling Comforter With this box stitching, the down alternative will never clump, but will instead remain evenly distributed throughout because don’t you just hate when your comforter gets all bunched up? Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MAKING THE BED A BREEZE

TEKAMON Cool Soft Comforter This comforter has corner tabs, which I personally love because it means you’ll always know what side of the bed it should go on when making it. You’ll never get into bed and realize you put your comforter on the wrong way again. Buy on Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

