Hunker Down With a Great Cooler This Summer

If you’re not super passionate about your cooler, you haven’t found the right one. A great cooler is a joy in life: not only can a hard body cooler make a great seat, they also protect and cool your food on the go. Think of them as portable refrigerators. And better yet, if you get a good one, you’ll rarely need to replace it. Coolers are built to withstand anything, even bears. To help pick out the right cooler for you, whether you’re hiking, spending a day at the beach, or just making your backyard a bright spot, we’ve rounded up some of the best coolers out there.

FOR THE BEST COOLER

Yeti Tundra 35 The creme de la creme of coolers, the Yeti Tundra is designed with bear-tested toughness to protect against bears, or even yourself. The PermaFrost insulation truly holds ice in for days at a time, and the best part, the T-Rex heavy duty rubber latches are easy to lock in, and won’t break like the latches on other coolers will. Buy on Backcountry $ 250

FOR A BACKPACK COOLER

Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack For a more portable, less extreme option than the Yeti, the Hydro Flask pack is a backpack cooler. The shell is built with a leak proof design, and can keep drinks cool up to 48 hours long. But the best part has to be the padded straps and backing that make carrying this cooler a breeze. Buy on Backcountry $ 200

FOR A CLASSIC COOLER

Coleman Cooler This is the kind of cooler you’d bring with you camping around 20 years ago, but its design has stood the test of time. The handles are comfortable and easy to hold, and the cooler itself can keep things cool for up to four days at a time. But just look at the design: that’s what a cooler should look like. Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SOFT COOLER

CleverMade Cooler This is a great soft cooler option. It won’t keep things cool for as long, but sometimes you don’t need that. It’s easy to store when you’re not using it, and is great for just a day picnic, grocery shopping, and anything in between. Plus, it has a bottle opener attached to it. Just saying. Buy on Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A LUNCHBOX COOLER

Arctic Zone Deep Freeze Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

