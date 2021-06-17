This Cooler Might Be The Most Functional Tote I Own

Scouting Report: This discreet cooler can keep all of your drinks ice cold and look good while doing it.

The only thing better than a hot day in the sun is something cold to drink while there. So this summer, I’ll be venturing out with business and pleasure’s Vintage-Inspired Cooler Tote to keep my seltzers cold and my park blanket looking like something out of a Wes Anderson movie.

Vintage-Inspired Striped Canvas Cooler Tote Shop at Food52 $

Coolers are traditionally a bulky fiasco you wouldn’t dare take on public transportation. However, business & pleasures’ tote takes a more convenient approach with a malleable material that I can sling over my shoulder. As a result, I could fit enough drinks and snacks for five people in the sleek bag while also not being a space hog on the subway.

Made from upcycled umbrellas and tents, these bags are living their best second life as the perfect accessory for a day at the beach. The bag’s exterior is made of durable, UV-coated canvas able to withstand both the sun and sand, but it’s the other side of the bag that made it my go-to summer accessory. Beneath a cute lemon print interior lining is recycled PVC insulation that keeps the heat out and the condensation away from your ice-cold IPAs in.

While inner beauty and cooling functionality is important, outer beauty is nice too! The Vintage tote’s mid-century modern inspired designs and leather detailing made me feel like I could be going on a day trip or even to the airport with it, even though I was just headed to the park two blocks away with a bunch of cubed watermelon.

Is this bag only for keeping drinks cool? Of course not! But it does come with a bottle opener in the front pocket. I don’t think I’ve ever saved this much money on drinks while looking this classy doing it. The business and pleasure cooler tote is not only capable of being your personal portable bar but a very stylish one as well. So whether I’m going to the beach, a party, or just my porch, there’s a pretty good chance I’ll have this cooler by my side.

