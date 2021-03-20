This Little Strip Helped Me Organize My Cords for Good

I’m not necessarily a neat freak, but if there’s one thing that really bothers me, it’s cords. I almost wish they weren’t there—a cord-free world would be glorious. It’s not that I trip over them, it’s just that they kind of look, well, bad. I’ve tried several cable management solutions—but I recently came across a new helpful tool, one that has made my relationship with cords a little more bearable.

Twelve South SurfaceSnap Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Twelve South makes plenty of really cool tech products, but the SurfaceSnap clips are the greatest cable management solution I’ve come across. Each pack comes with three clips—two singles, and one butterfly that has two slots for even the most cord filled spaces. The strips themselves are made of leather and metal —a step up from the plastic options you see everywhere —but on the back, there is a removable, sticky adhesive, similar to a Command strip, that keeps them fixed to a surface. They work, I found, especially well for chargers on your desk. Instead of the cable falling off the desk entirely, it instead, remains securely fastened in place. The SurfaceSnap keeps the cord in place, so you can connect or disconnect at will. They are also great for putting on the wall—with the butterfly clip, you can run multiple cords through them, so they are disguised as a singular cord.

My cord organization has never looked better, and as a result, I’m not as stressed out. Plus, it sure is nice not having to reach under my desk everytime I unplug something to grab the cord. With these things, everything stays right in place, as it should be.

