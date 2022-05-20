The Best Cordless Vacuums To Clean Up Any Mess

There are a few essential staples that any home needs to thrive, and a cordless vacuum cleaner is without question one of them. Vacuums are the metaphorical glue that keeps a home from falling into the pure chaos and disarray of dust, dirt, and basically any kind of dry mess you can think of. One of the only detractors is that many vacuum cleaners today are simply too large to fit comfortably into a home, especially an apartment. Furthermore, the larger, corded vacuums also lack the ranges to travel through every room without needing to be unplugged and plugged back into every nearby outlet.

Cordless vacuums are the growing solution to these issues. Cordless vacuums operate based on battery life and can travel and clean anywhere you want them to as long as they are charged up. Additionally, most of the cordless vacuums are much thinner and have a stick shape which makes them far less bulky and easier to store in tight spaces. There are several high-quality cordless vacuum cleaners that you can buy depending on what your personal needs are. Here are the absolute best cordless vacuums on the market for every possible need.

LG CordZero All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum One of the most powerful and comprehensive cordless vacuums, the LG CordZero All in One is capable of basically everything you could want. The main handle can be adjusted to reach high places or even contracted into a small handheld device, and the front can be changed between the traditional nozzle and more versatile brush and crevice tools. The chagrin station also automatically empties the dust bin into a larger storage area so you don’t have to clean it out as often. The entire storage tower is still fairly compact as well so it should be able to comfortably fit in a closet or corner of a room. Buy at LG $ 1000 Free Shipping

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ One of the most well-known names in vacuuming, Dyson has created a powerful and versatile device in the Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Cordless Vacuum. This vacuum holds close to the same power as a traditional vacuum with suction up to double as strong as many of its competitors. Additionally, the Outsize Absolute+ comes with a 0.5 gallon dust bin which allows you to vacuum for longer without having to empty it out so frequently. The cordless vacuum also comes with a number of additional attachment heads so you can clean every part of your home with tools designed specifically for them. The Outsize Absolute+ has a wall-mounted holder for easy storage. Buy at Dyson $ 950

Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Another well-known name when it comes to cleaning surfaces, Shark has a number of quality vacuums with the best of the bunch likely being the Shark Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum. Shark designs the vacuums to effectively clean on all surfaces effectively with an easy transition from carpet to hardwood without needing to change the front attachment. The vacuum also has a hinge in the middle of its stick allowing you to bend the vacuum at awkward angles for hard-to-reach surfaces. The Vertex Pro comes with several head attachments and can be converted into a hand vacuum. Buy at Shark $ 480

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Whenever I look for any tech item at all at this point, I know it's worth checking Samsung. This is certainly the case when it comes to the Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum. The cordless vacuum comes with 2 removable batteries which allow you to use the device for up to 2 hours; significantly more time than many comparable options. The Bespoke Jet also comes with a cleaning station that will empty the dust bin at the press of a button. Additionally, the actual design of the vacuum and cleaning station is modern and sleek, with Samsung genuinely creating the vacuum to be stored in public spaces without looking out of place. Buy at Amazon $ 900 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum The Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum is a unique and affordable option when it comes to cordless vacuums. Unlike many of the other choices, the Hoover vacuum is naturally upright and does not require and stand or wall mount to store it properly. Additionally, the vacuum has an antimicrobial brush roll that is designed to pick up pet hair and prevent odors from forming on your carpets. The vacuum also costs less than $200 making it one of the most affordable options you can buy considering the quality of the device. Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bissell ICONPET TURBO EDGE Cordless Vacuum Bissell has long been a major name when it comes to vacuums and the Bissell ICONPET TURBO EDGE Cordless Vacuum lives up to the standard we’ve come to expect. With a powerful 25V battery and a SmartSeal Allergen trapping system, the cordless vacuum can trap pet dander and other small particles alongside dirt and dust. What makes the Bissell cordless vacuum unique in comparison to others on the list is that it has a detachable head that is connected by an extension hose so you can maneuver in any direction or at any angle. Buy at Bissell $ 397

Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet I always loved Dirt Devil products growing up simply because they were so brightly red, and now that I’m older, the Dirt Devil Power Swerve Pet is probably the most affordable cordless vacuum that still packs a punch. The cordless vacuum has a carbon pet filter on the inside so no matter what sort of dirt or pet dander you suck up, the vacuum will not begin to smell. Additionally, the device is incredibly lightweight at just over 5 pounds and has an XL dirt cup to reduce the times you will need to empty it out. Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BLACK+DECKER Power Series Pro Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum The Black+Decker Power Series Pro Pet is an incredibly complete vacuum cleaner that has nearly everything you could ever need. The vacuum is self-standing unlike most other stick options, has anti-tangle bristles and has a larger dust canister than other options. Furthermore, the vacuum’s canister is removable so you can use the vacuum as a handheld device without the structure of the stick at all. The Power Series Pro Pet comes with a number of different head attachments as well to fit any need. Buy at Amazon $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

