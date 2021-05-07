This Stick Vacuum Cleans My Floors, and Then Itself

Scouting Report: This vacuum has its own way to clean itself, which in my opinion, is pretty incredible.

I have a confession to make: I don’t like dust and dirt. But the only thing I hate more than dust and dirt is cleaning dust and dirt. There are several air purifiers throughout my home that run 24/7 in the hope that they’ll attract and capture some of the dust. However, I also know that I need to dust and vacuum as well – and that Swiffer Sweeper can only do so much. Plus, even wearing gloves, it seems that I’m getting dirty when I take the dusters off the handle. I still hate cleaning, but the Samsung Jet 90 Cordless Stick Vacuum makes my least favorite chore much easier.

Samsung Jet 90

The Samsung Jet 90 solves all of the problems I normally have with stick vacuums. It has a self-standing charging station, so I don’t have to lay it on the floor and risk tripping over it. The battery lasts for 60 minutes, compared to some others I’ve tried that last 30 to 40 minutes. And, if that’s not enough time, the dual charging station lets me charge one battery while I’m using the other one for a total of 120 minutes. Whereas most cordless stick vacuums have a fixed stick or pipe, this one adjusts to four different lengths, so I can reach the dust on top of my cabinets without getting too close, or having to stand on a stool. The combination tool dusts hard surfaces and cleans upholstery, while the long-reach crevice tool gets in between - and under - my car seats. Plus, I can detach the top half when I just want a handheld vac.

But I still haven’t told you the best part. The 5-layer filtration system catches everything, and I do mean everything, and keeps it inside of the dust bin instead of spewing it around the house like other vacs do. And when it’s time to empty the dust bin— well, I don’t have to empty it. I can place the entire dust bin (closed, mind you) on top of the Clean Station, and it automatically empties all of the debris into a sealed bag. In other words, the Clean Station vacuums the vacuum. No dust, no dirt, no debris on me.The clean station isn’t a must, but for me, it’s the best part of the whole thing.

All in all, the Samsung Jet 90 isn’t just my favorite vacuum out there, it’s the cleanest one I’ve ever tried, too. Now that’s a vacuum.

