Purify Your Surroundings With Air Purifiers For Your Home, Office, And Personal Space

It’s time to clean up your act and your air is a good place to start. From smokers blowing garbage into the air around your place to natural allergens, dander, and pollen, air purifiers are a great answer to the many agents trying to make you sneeze. So we compiled some of the best-selling and most versatile purifiers.

Levoit’s Home Air Purifier, $73 on Amazon: This No.1 best-selling HEPA filter air purifier lets you customize its speed and brightness, and will get rid of dust, allergens, pollen, odors, and more.

Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan, $350 at Dyson: Perfect for your desk, nightstand, or kitchen counter, this is Dyson’s answer to purifiers. A HEPA filter helps reduce virtually all allergens and Dyson’s airflow tech then spits out clean, springy air.

Conway’s Mighty Air Purifier, $162 on Amazon: Of the best sellers, this purifier has to be the best looking. Highly customizable and styled to fit any room, Conway’s take includes HEPA filtration and gives you real-time air monitoring data.

Portable Air Purifier, $99 at the Pure Company: Take a purifier on the go with you or keep one handy at home and ready to clean the air around you wherever the day might take you — and it might be a good idea to throw in a custom blend oil set for the purifier’s essential oil features.

Levoit’s Large Room Air Purifier, $400 on Amazon: Meant for larger areas, whether whole apartments or houses, popular air purifying brand Levoit’s latest is high-tech (including advanced filtration from HEPA to activated-carbon) and easy-to-use. What’s more, it’s designed to both look great anywhere you put it in the house and easy to move. A display lets you easily schedule, automate, and monitor the air quality around it.

