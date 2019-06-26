The Dyson Pure Cool Me Fan Makes Quick Work of Your Stuffiest, Stalest Room

Even if it’s not that hot outside, I always like to sleep with a fan. I find that some white noise and a breeze helps me rest through just about anything, even as a light sleeper. That said, not all fans are created equal — some make a terribly loud noise sure to disrupt your nervous system, and others are magnets for circulating and holding onto dust, defeating the purpose of the refreshing sensation of air. Luckily, there are many higher-end options out there. As a fan snob, I can say that the best one I’ve tried is the Dyson Pure Cool Me fan.

There are several reasons for this: for one, the Dyson Pure Cool Me isn’t just a fan, but also an air purifier. You can monitor air quality in real time in your room, and even remotely from the accompanying app. The peace of mind you feel from seeing your air being monitored and becoming cleaner on the LED display is hard to quantify, but it is certainly tangible. Sometimes I’ve wondered whether air purifiers are mostly a placebo effect — but having used this fan after I came home to a stuffy room after a few weeks away, I can say that after running it for only ten minutes I could notice a marked difference in how clean the air smelled and felt.

What I also appreciate about this model is that it’s so small but so mighty. If you live in a city or with roommates, all the more reason to have a fan for noise cancellation — but some tower fans can take up a lot of space. This fan offers all the same power in a much smaller package. The Pure Cool Me is the size of a basic desk fan, only better looking than most and way more powerful. Notch it up to 10 for a serious cooling effect, or go low for a subtle but still-purifying breeze. At night, you can also time the fan to shut off after one, two, four, or eight hours, if you prefer.

More scientifically speaking, this fan’s fully-sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter promise to capture 99.97% of allergens and pollutants, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. (The filter life is one year if you use this fan for 12 hours a day — not bad.) Personally, I am highly sensitive to dust, but since having used this fan over the last few years, I rarely if ever need to take an antihistamine at home.

For those of us who are extra-finicky about our breezes when we sleep or otherwise lounge, this fan also lets you project air precisely where you want it, simply by moving the ball at the center with your hand. As someone neurotic about my sleep breeze, I love the potential precision, as well as the compact accompanying remote, which attaches magnetically to the fan.

All in all, this is a fantastic product that keeps me as cool as the name promises— to the point I find I don’t even need AC living in Washington DC. It’s well worth the investment if you want to avoid constantly drying out your room with air conditioning, and for drowning out the outside world’s noise and pollutants, creating your own cool, clean, pure sanctuary. | Shop on Amazon >

