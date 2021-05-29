This Little Air Purifier Helps Me Fend Off Allergy Season

Scouting Report: This sleek air purifier is helping me stave off allergy season with ease.

The sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and the pollen in the air is driving my allergies insane. While there’s not much I can do about this lounging at the park or walking to work, I tried out the Coway Airmega 250 in an effort to make my apartment an allergy-free oasis.

Coway Airmega 250 Buy at Amazon $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Despite arguably needing an air purifier most while living in a city, for whatever reason, I always felt like having one was for well-established people in houses with yards and a 401k. Luckily, for me, the Coway Airmega 250 is pretty compact. Standing just about at my knee, this purifier fits perfectly in the corner of my small apartment. Its minimalist design blends right into my living room and currently doubles as a succulent stand.

The first couple of hours I had the purifier involved a lot of me switching between its three different airflow levels to figure out which was best before embracing the device’s auto mode, which monitors the air quality and adjusts the levels accordingly. This was a particularly useful feature for me because, in general, the fewer decisions I have to make about technology, the better.

The Airmega is advertised to handle up to 930 square feet, and while I think they intended it for an individual living room or maybe a kitchen, that actually covers my whole apartment. Each of the three levels is quiet enough to have the purifier running while I’m working from home and taking zoom calls. In fact, at level one I could barely even tell that it was on.

The first morning after having the Airmega was when I noticed a difference immediately. My throat didn’t feel as scratchy, and best of all, I wasn’t hit with the sneezing and puffy watery eyes that usually take a couple of Zyrtec to knock out.

I don’t think I even want to know everything in the air I breathe, but I take comfort in knowing that a lot of it is now filtered out. With the Airmega 250 I can enjoy spring that much more, while hardly even noticing it’s there.

