Filter Your Home’s Air With This Best-Selling Air Purifier
Things are pretty scary right now, but one of the best things you can do for yourself is stayas clean and health-conscious as possible. While an air purifier won’t combat viruses, it’s nice to have a little piece of mind that your home’s air is clean. The Levoit Home Air Purifier has a 3-stage HEPA filtration system to “capture allergens, pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor and large dust particles, in addition to removing 99. 97% of airborne contaminants that are as small as 0. 3 microns.” The high-efficiency purifier circulates air over four times per hour to give you the breath of fresh air you may need right now.
Because of its unique size, it can fit into small or medium-sized rooms, making it perfect for bedrooms, offices, and even dorms. It also has a nightlight, so you can either use it to see things in the night or turn it off entirely. It’s also made to be quiet, so you won’t even notice as it pulls pollutants from the air continuously, especially while you sleep.
Levoit Air Purifier
