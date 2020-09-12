This Crossword Book Has Kept Me Occupied For the Past 6 Months

One of my favorite Sunday morning rituals is doing a crossword puzzle...from Monday. Look, crosswords are hard, okay? But I still really enjoy them, especially when completing them is a possibility. The Daily Beast has a great new crossword, and if you haven’t checked it out already you should. But sometimes, I prefer to sit down with a pen and paper and just go to town without anything around to distract me. With no commute, I’ve been doing crosswords more and more in the morning. And that’s where my favorite crossword puzzle book comes in.

The New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday Crossword Book has been a great activity to keep me occupied during this time, and it's fun to have all of my puzzles together in a book. Monday’s puzzles are the easiest, and they get harder throughout the week, up until Sunday, which is, I’ll say it, practically impossible. Maybe I’ll get there one day. What’s fun about the book of puzzles is that after you do a few, you start to realize they use similar clues like “Funny Bombeck” or “SNL alum Oteri” (those both pop up at least ten times each). I’m not sure if the puzzles necessarily get harder as you get deeper into the book, but it certainly feels like it. All of the answers are in the back of the book so you can peek if you really need some help, and it’s fairly slim so you can take it wherever you go, whether that’s a coffee shop or just a park bench. And plus there are 100 puzzles, which takes longer than you’d think to complete.

I’m proud to announce that I recently completed the book front to back, and I wish I could go back and do them all over again. I feel like I’m ready for my next challenge, and so I’m planning on checking out The Greatest Hits of Tuesday next.

The New York Times Greatest Hits of Monday Crossword Book Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

