The Best Crossword Books for Holiday Puzzling

Time to be thankful, and crossworders know how. French MERCI and German DANKE are frequent puzzle entries, while Japanese ARIGATO and Spanish GRACIAS are a little less frequent since they're seven letters long instead of slightly handier five. Chinese XIE XIE, with its cool-looking double X's, appeared in a New York Times puzzle earlier this month.

In that spirit of thankfulness, let me share three book recommendations for the coming holiday season, presented in order of difficulty:

75 Easy-To-Read Crosswords By Chris King. Moderately challenging crosswords from a much-admired constructor. Buy at Amazon $ 10

Sex, Drugs, & Rock 'n' Roll Crosswords By Brendan Emmett Quigley. Hilarious and fun, as you might guess from the title. Buy at Amazon $ 14

Devilishly Hard Fireball Crosswords Edited by Peter Gordon. The motto of Fireball crosswords is "How hard are these puzzles? If you have to ask, too hard for you." But they're great fun if you can stand the heat. Buy at Amazon $ 8

Got a puzzle you're thankful for? Tweet it to #beastxword and I'll check it out.

