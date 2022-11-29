The Savings Never End–Great Cyber Week Sales That Are Still Going Strong

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Remember when Black Friday was just one day, maybe a whole weekend? It seems so long ago when your only chance to get deeply discounted gifts and necessary items was a humbling and frustrating trek to brick-and-mortar stores to survey the picked-over heaps while elbowing another shopper for the last item. Good times. Alas, now, in civilized days, we have multi-week shopping events and online stores to save us from that nightmare. Scroll through some beloved brands to shop now as they still have ongoing sales happening.

Dagne Dover 25% off with code BFRIYAY25 Women-owned, eco-friendly and incredibly practical purses, totes and backpacks made by Dagne Dover are 25% off sitewide. These bags are designed the way you wish all bags were, with easy to use zippers, perfectly placed compartments, and chic, compliment-garnering styles. Besides coming in pretty and unique colors, the materials are some of the most eco-conscious and mostly vegan ones on the market. I'm obsessed with their fall colors, especially Currant, use code BFRIYAY25 for 25% off. Shop at Dagne Dover $

Pact Pact, an eco-conscious clothing and undergarment brand has an extended sale, with savings of 20-50% off. The brand often uses recycled materials, organic cotton, and is fair trade made. Pact makes sweatshop-free comfortable, stylish gear for men, women, and kids, with a surprisingly chic Grateful Dead collab for your dearest hippie (love the boxers!). Shop at PACT $

Outdoor Voices Another sustainability focused brand, Outdoor Voices, is keeping the sales live with sitewide and an additional 50% discount on sale items. The brand offers chic and durable activewear, for any sport or lounging at home. Shop at Outdoor Voices $

L.L. Bean 10% off with code WONDER10 L.L. Bean has 10% off sitewide with code WONDER10. In case you didn’t notice, the brand added new items in the wildly popular Peanuts collab, with Snoopy emblazoned warm and cozy slippers, hats and more. It’s that time of the year to grab some duck shoes, too! Shop at L.L. Bean $

Food52 Up to 50% off Holiday Essentials Staub Cast Iron, Le Creuset, holiday decor, table wares and more at the Food52 sale section. Food52 has lovely curation and styled offerings, and deep discounts on household essentials that will last and not end up in a landfill, like this Zwilling Pro 5-Piece Knife Block Set. Shop at Food52 $

Sisley Paris 20% off sitewide The crème de la crème of skincare brands, Sisley Paris, has a 20% off discount sitewide right now, and since it’s pricey, you’ll appreciate the discount. Cost aside, once you’ve been gobsmacked by your glowing, ethereal skin after using the Exfoliating Enzyme Mask and Black Rose Cream Mask, you’ll know why it’s a very worthy investment. Shop at Sisley $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons,Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.