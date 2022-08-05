CHEAT SHEET
    Upgrade Your Bedding Game With These Back to School Deals

    Now that August is underway and Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, the back-to-school sale season has officially begun. Right now, you can score tons of deals on dorm room decor, furniture, and small appliances. Whether you’re deal hunting for yourself or a student, scroll through below to check out the best back-to-school bedding coupon codes and deals to score now.

    Allswell: 20% off Sitewide with the code SCHOOL20.

    Allswell Deals

    Shop at Allswell$

    Casper: Save up to $600 on Mattresses in the Back to School Sale.

    Casper Mattress Sale

    Shop at Casper$

    Mattress Firm: Up to 50% Sealy's & Tulo Mattresses in the Back to School Sale.

    50% Sealy's & Tulo Mattresses

    Shop at Mattress Firm$

    Ashley Furniture: Up to 50% off in the Overstock Clearance Sale.

    Up to 50% off in the Overstock Clearance Sale

    Shop at Ashley HomeStore$

