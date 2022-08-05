Upgrade Your Bedding Game With These Back to School Deals
DORM ROOM DETAILS
Now that August is underway and Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, the back-to-school sale season has officially begun. Right now, you can score tons of deals on dorm room decor, furniture, and small appliances. Whether you’re deal hunting for yourself or a student, scroll through below to check out the best back-to-school bedding coupon codes and deals to score now.
Allswell: 20% off Sitewide with the code SCHOOL20.
Allswell Deals
Casper: Save up to $600 on Mattresses in the Back to School Sale.
Casper Mattress Sale
Mattress Firm: Up to 50% Sealy's & Tulo Mattresses in the Back to School Sale.
50% Sealy's & Tulo Mattresses
Ashley Furniture: Up to 50% off in the Overstock Clearance Sale.
Up to 50% off in the Overstock Clearance Sale
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, and Overstock coupons.