Looking for a New Comforter? We’ve Got You Covered

Getting a new comforter is a tricky task, but it’s well worth it if you’re thinking about upgrading your bedding. For most people, the comforter is the most essential part of the entire bed. If you’re looking for the perfect one, fear not. We have some favorites, and we’ve rounded them up for you right here.

Best Overall: Quince Luxe Goose Down Comforter

Runner-up: Brooklinen Down Comforter

Best for Keeping Cool: Buffy Cloud Comforter

Most Lightweight: Snowe Down Comforter

Best Overall: Quince Luxe Goose Down Comforter Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas used to think down comforters were stuffy, until she tried this one. Not only is it extremely breathable and made of 700 fill power European white goose down, it is perfect for all seasons. Best Feature: For the price, this is one of the best down comforters you can buy. Combine that with its breathability and warmth, and you’ve got yourself a winner. Buy at Quince $ 190

Runner-Up: Brooklinen Down Comforter Brooklinen makes my favorite comforter out there. It is made out of an ultralight down that is soft to the touch and will keep you sweat free night in and night out. It is breathable, warm, and all-around, perfect for any kind of sleeper. Best Feature: This comforter has little loops at the corners, which make locking it into the duvet an absolute piece of cake. Buy at Brooklinen $ 249

Best for Keeping Cool: Buffy Cloud Comforter Scouted Contributor Wendy Rose Gould writes that if her bed were a key lime pie, this comforter would be the creamy meringue topping. Best Feature: It’s made out of Eucalyptus, which creates an extremely cooling, and sustainable fabric that Wendy loves. Buy at Buffy $ 160

