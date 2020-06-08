Make Your Kitchen Work For You With One of These Dish Drying Racks

The luxury of a dishwasher is something that took me a few years to appreciate. My first apartment was without one, so I spent many hours washing and drying dishes by hand over the course of the two years of living there. There’s no denying that it kind of sucks. But, there are some things that can help keep you from wanting to curse out your roommate or spouse for somehow using every single plate in existence, leaving you to clean them. One of those is a drying rack. Now, not all drying racks are created equal. There are a few that truly stand out. We’ve rounded up the few drying racks that cut the (dried on) mustard to be some of our favorites.

Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack Scouted contributor Jessica Booth really loves this one from Joseph Joseph, who makes some incredibly clever kitchen gadgets. “This drying rack holds an impressive amount of items, and it’s easy to clean: the two pieces come apart, and since the steel rack can be removed, you don’t need to clean around it.” She also loves that there’s an integrated draining spout so you’re not stuck with a pool of dirty dish water. Buy on Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping

The Five Two Over-The Sink Drying Rack This drying rack is incredibly innovative and has changed how Scouted staff writers Dan Modlin washes his dishes. “Not only does it fit on my small sink, but it rolls up so it takes up space only when I need it to. Don’t think for a second because it rolls that it’s flimsy either. Because it’s made out of silicone coated stainless steel, it’s able to support all of my hefty pots and delicate glassware, too.” Buy on Food52 $ 45

Sabatier Expandable Stainless Steel Dish Rack Scouted contributor Gideon Grudo needs a workhorse like this rack in his kitchen. “All within the one product (rather than a concert of two), I can toss washed dishes and let them air dry without worrying about where the water’s heading as it all collects into a draining spout that empties into my sink. It’s like an email auto-filter trigger but for water and residue.” Buy on Amazon $ 70

