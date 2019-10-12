Joseph Joseph Creates Clever Contraptions to Keep Your Kitchen Organized. These Are the Essentials.

Cleverness is important to me, in both my favorite people and favorite things. Joseph Joseph is one of those brands that just continues to churn our clever, smart household items that make some of the most inane tasks and experiences enjoyable. If you’re not familiar with the brand, allow us to take you on a journey of all the essential Joseph Joseph items to have in your home.

Double Dish Pistachio Bowl and Snack Serving Bowl $15 on Amazon: This is what inspired this list for me. The inner bowl houses whatever you’re snacking on and is nestled into a lower bowl that you place the pits/shells into. The top bowl is removable for serving and it’s made from machine-washable melamine.

Intelligent Waste Totem Kitchen Trash Can and Recycle Bin Unit with Compost Bin, $167 on Amazon: If you want an all-in-one trash and compost system that looks as good as it works, this is the one for you. The top section is split into two compartments, with a 9.5-liter area for general trash that includes a removable 1-gallon compost bin. The bottom drawer is perfect for recycling.

Index Plastic Cutting Board Set with Storage Case, $45 on Amazon: You shouldn’t be using the same cutting board for everything, especially when it involves veggies mixing with raw meat or fish. These nesting cutting boards have tabs that boldly declare what each board is used for, so you can chop with peace of mind.

Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings, $16 on Amazon: Even the most seasoned baker can use a little help with measuring. This rolling pin has sets of rings on each end that helps you roll out your dough, whether pizza or pie, to the specific thickness you desire. Just unscrew the ends, place the corresponding ring on the pin, and get to rollin’.

DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for Cutlery Silverware, $17 on Amazon: Keep your utensils fully organized and ready to go with this slim tray. The stacked compartments are labeled with pictures of each type of silverware and it even comes in a knife-specific style or a full-drawer, gadgets-and-gizmos version.

BladeBrush Knife and Cutlery Cleaner Brush, $7 on Amazon: Keeping utensils clean (without doing a whole load in the dishwasher) just got even easier. This affordable brush will scrub even the toughest of food off your forks, spoons, and knives. Speaking of knives, this little contraption can help keep your cutlery in tip-top shape, better than any ol’ sponge can.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.