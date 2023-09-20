3 Things a Professional Traveler Never Leaves Home Without

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sometimes, when I look back on the traveling I’ve done over the course of my career, the idea that I’ve been traveling professionally for more than a decade really hits home. Between attending countless editor trips for brands and covering travel content as a freelance writer, I’ve logged thousands upon thousands (upon thousands) of miles—and counting!

While I’ve gotten to test hundreds of amazing products throughout my career as an editor, I’m also a creature of habit; I stick to what I like and use it until it’s dead. (Hello, sustainability!) So, when I recently looked at the items I’m still traveling with after frequent use (and sometimes abuse), I was somewhat shocked to realize these items have been with me for almost a decade. If you’re looking to invest in some sound travel essentials that you can rely on for years to come, I can assure you these literally stand the test of time.

Lo & Sons The O.G. 2 Laptop Bag I got this bag around 2012, and it’s still going strong. While the bag I purchased (the OG) has been upgraded to the OG2, it’s very similar and has only been improved with a dedicated laptop sleeve and a better, less-tippable design overall. I’ve tried other bags as a personal item, but this one just takes the cake—it fits so much, and the curved top is ideal for stuffing an airplane pillow at the top. The pass-through sleeve is ideal for putting it on your luggage’s handle. When I say this bag has been through the wringer—dropped, moved, slid on the floor, spilled on, overstuffed, etc.—and is somehow still functioning, it surprises me, too. Not only is it still functioning, it’s still beautiful. I’m thinking of swapping it out for a different color for a bit of a change because, after 11 years, it may be time. Buy At Lo & Sons $ 378 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cuyana Travel Case Set I got these double beauties around 2014, and the interiors have only recently started to show wear. I love this set not only because it’s chic but also because the zippers aren’t just located at the top like many makeup or toiletry bags; these go all the way down to the bottom, making it easy to sift and sort through your contents. I also love that you can get them monogrammed, making them something you’ll want to keep for years. I recently polished mine up with some leather cleaner, and they’re looking good as new. Buy At Cuyana $ 168 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Away The Carry-On I own Away’s original carry-on suitcase from 2016 (which is no longer available) when there was only one size and a handful of colors. The original carry-on had a battery charger built in that could not be removed, but when airlines started saying, “Remove those battery packs, original buyers got sent a casing that we had to install ourselves (or take to a store) to make them ejectable. (After that, they were all ejectable. Starting this year, they’ve done away with batteries altogether.) My original bag is still coming with me on trips, though I’ve just gotten the new version with the new bells and whistles—zippered compartments inside, zipper pulls, and a better laundry bag. Here’s to hoping this one also stands the test of time (though I have no doubt it will). Buy At Away $ 315 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.