This Electric Roaster Oven Deal is Here To Make Your Thanksgiving Stress-Free

Amazon's early Black Friday sale officially launched this week, which means you can find stellar deals on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday markdowns before Thanksgiving—and we stumbled upon an epic deal you'll want to snag ASAP. Oster's Electric Roaster Oven is currently marked down 42 percent off, so you may want to grab this Thanksgiving side-kick to ensue a stress-free cooking day and a perfectly-cooked turkey.

The Oster Roaster Oven features a self-basting lid, so you don't have to slave away in the kitchen to ensure spectacular flavor and moisture this holiday. Of course, it's also a kitchen miracle worker for other dishes too—not just a turkey dinner. You can make a slew of other things in it too because it doubles as a slow cooker too. Heck, you can even bake a cake in this thing.

Oster Electric Roaster Oven With Self-Basting Lid Down from $119.99 This handy electric roaster oven bakes, slow cooks, and self-bastes. Buy at Amazon $ 69.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

"I'm here to tell you I was terrified we were going to end up with Chinese take-out on Thanksgiving day but I just didn't have enough oven space to do it all - so I tried it. I will NEVER cook a turkey in the oven again !! This little gem did EVERYTHING it 'claimed' and then some," wrote one very satisfied Amazon reviewer. "My husband and I hosted Thanksgiving for the first time. Neither of us [had] ever cooked a turkey before, AND OUR TURKEY WAS PHENOMENAL! It was browned perfectly and wasn't dry. I can't even believe how much of a success it was," wrote another pleased customer.

With all these stellar reviews, a nearly perfect (almost) five-star rating, and a 42 percent off discount, it's hard not to justify investing in this labor-reducing kitchen sidekick.