The Best Electric Toothbrushes To Keep Your Smile Sparkling

When it comes to self-care and hygiene, keeping your teeth clean and your mouth healthy is a top priority. Having clean, strong teeth is probably the best way to help your smile shine while protecting them from cavities, gingivitis and other oral diseases. Obviously, the best way to keep your teeth clean is by brushing them twice a day and flossing once a day. When it comes to brushing your teeth, most dentists agree that using an electric toothbrush is best.

There are several different types of electric toothbrushes on the market, each of which has a unique way of cleaning your teeth. Choosing the absolute best electric toothbrush for you can be a bit like finding a needle in a haystack given the sheer volume of options. However, instead of spending your entire day wading through heaps of reviews and different websites, simply check out our list of the best electric toothbrushes you can buy right now and get back to making your smile sparkle like a diamond.

Oral-B iO Series 9 If you’re looking for a comprehensive electric toothbrush, there is no better option on the market than the Oral-B iO Series 9. Engineered with 3D teeth tracking to make sure you cover every part of your mouth, the electric toothbrush is designed for the top levels of teeth protection. Additionally, it has a sensitivity display to make sure you are not brushing your teeth too hard or too lightly. The electric toothbrush connects to a teeth-brushing app for even more analytics about the quality of your most recent brush and what you can continue to improve upon. Buy at Best Buy $ 240

Sonicare 9900 Prestige If you are looking for the same level of technology in a toothbrush but prefer sonic vibrations to traditional electric rotations, you’ll love the Sonicare 9900 Prestige. The sonic vibrations help to kill bacteria in your mouth more effectively than traditional toothbrushes, and the SenseIQ technology will learn and adapt the power and brushing style to match how your brush your teeth for the most effective results. Additionally, the electric toothbrush comes with a travel case and charging stand for easy storage. Buy at Target $ 330

Bruush Electric Toothbrush When it comes to mixing affordability with effectiveness, the Bruush Electric Toothbrush is a great option. The electric toothbrush boasts a number of unique features including six different cleaning modes so you can focus your brushing on the most important areas. The toothbrush also boasts a four-week battery life which is long enough that you will never have to worry about packing the toothbrush charger while going on a vacation. You can also choose to join as a Bruush subscriber to receive three new brush heads from the company every six months, so you never have to worry about replacing them yourself. Buy at BRUUSH $ 79

Burst Sonic Toothbrush The Burst Sonic Toothbrush is the best affordable option for fans of sonic vibration over traditional electric toothbrushes. Made with soft charcoal-black bristles and three different cleaning modes, the electric toothbrush is one of the most effective options for those with sensitive gums and teeth. Additionally, the whitening feature is a powerful choice for those looking to truly polish their smile. When you buy the toothbrush, you also automatically get a free pack of coconut whitening strips. Burst also offers a subscription service to replace your brush head every 12 weeks. Buy at BURST Oral Care $ 70

Quip Electric Toothbrush At such an affordable price point, the Quip Electric Toothbrush might offer the most quality for the cost. The simple electric toothbrush has a compact case and body and is equipped with a two-minute timer along with 30-second interval vibrations and even its own toothpaste to match with the brush. The toothbrush is powered by a AAA battery, so you can easily replace it without needing an additional charging stand or cord. This allows you to use the toothbrush for three months at a time with no issue and simply replace the battery when it is done. Buy at Best Buy $ 48

Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 Perhaps the most unique option on the list, the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 is a crazy mix between a water flosser and a sonic electric toothbrush. The device comes with three different modes so you can brush, water floss or do both at the same time. Furthermore, the Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 has proven to be 2X more effective than regular brushing and flossing combined. The mix of sonic vibrations and the water flossing allows you to kill more bacteria from near the gumline than most other electric toothbrushes. The water tank also serves as a charging stand for the toothbrush. Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 170

