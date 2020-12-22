This $22 Wine Opener From Amazon Has Made My Life So Much Easier

Let’s be real: opening a bottle of wine (that isn’t a twist-off) is a little harder than it should be. There’s no shame in buying something that will make it easier and faster, which is why I’m obsessed with this Secura Electric Wine Opener, a $22 gadget that has seriously improved my wine-drinking experience.

As someone who was a waitress for over seven years and who was once told she would be fired if she didn’t learn to properly open a bottle of wine at her table, I’m a little embarrassed to say that I am still awful at using your standard wine opener. After destroying more than a few corks, I decided to give it up and invest in an electric wine opener. And after reading through some reviews on Amazon, I was thrilled to find out I didn’t have to invest at all — the Secura Electric Wine Opener was highly rated and was cheaper than some of my bottles of wine.

I obviously bought it immediately, and I’ll probably never open my wine any other way. It’s incredibly easy to use and has everything you need. There are two buttons: one opens a bottle of wine in seconds, the other releases the cork in one piece. All you have to do is place the opener over the bottle of wine, press the button, and you’re good to go. While I can’t promise it will fit over every wine bottle, I haven’t run into a problem so far.

It comes with a foil-cutter as well, which is a nice detail, and it’s very compact. It sits neatly in a small stand that also has a spot for the foil-cutter (so everything can be together), and can be left out on the counter for easy access.. It’s actually kind of stylish-looking, too: it’s silver and black, and when it’s charging, it gives off an electric blue color. The battery life is great---once charge can open up to 30 bottles, so you don’t have to worry about it dying all the time. And I love that it sits on the charger, so you can’t forget to charge it.

Honestly, I’m not sure why it took me 30 years of my life to buy something that would make opening a bottle of wine so easy and fast. I haven’t had to ask anyone to help me open a bottle in months, and I don’t have to feel forced into drinking a twist-off just so I don’t have to wrangle with a corkscrew. For regular wine drinkers, I can’t recommend this enough.

Secura Electric Wine Opener Buy at Amazon $ 22

