Make Something You’re Proud of With These Embroidery Kits on Etsy

I have found during this time that the best way to pass time is to do something repetitive, something we might not have done in our modern lifestyles, but that now, we have ample time to do. There is something soothing in the monotony of a puzzle, the sharp clink sound of knives hitting the whetting stone again and again, and the sounds of colored pencils etching lines onto a coloring book, that make this highly unusual time feel a little closer to normal. And yet, what bothers me about these things is that there is no end result: I mean, you colored in a page, or you have sharper knives now, and maybe you’re lucky enough to have the satisfaction of fitting that final piece in, but what if you could have all of those emotions, and a piece of handmade art that you were proud to display afterwards?

With an embroidery kit, you can have the meditative qualities other projects give you, along with a unique, perfectly kitsch piece of home decor when you’re done. Many of the kits on Etsy come with Youtube videos to help beginners out, and include the embroidery hoop, linen fabric, needle, thread, and an illustrated guide to get going. There are so many fun designs to choose from, like this one of house plants, this lovely heart, one’s with funny phrases, or this highly topical option, that you can keep coming back once you’re hooked (and you will be).

My favorite part about them is that they make the perfect gift. If there’s someone in your life who you know would appreciate a task to do right now, this is an excellent option. Or, if there’s someone in your life who needs a little more art on their walls, try making it for them. You can give it to them once social distancing is over, and it’ll be a little memento, of that time we were all trapped inside. I know I’d appreciate it.

Cross Stitch Heart Buy on Etsy $ 26

Plants Set of 3 Buy on Etsy $ 36

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.