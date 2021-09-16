A Good-looking Chair That’s Comfortable and Won’t Break the Bank? Why Not?

Scouting Report: This office chair won’t break down in a few months, and won’t cost you a mortgage payment. It’s ergonomic, and also comes in several color choices.

If you’ve joined the WFH nation, welcome to my world! I’ve been working from home for over 10 years, and I can tell you from personal experience that there’s a direct correlation between comfort and productivity. That’s why there’s always at least one smart air purifier running in my home 24/7. And when I need to shift gears or take a break, I can jump on my treadmill that slides under my sofa when not in use.

I learned early on that it was uncomfortable and unproductive to try to hold my laptop while sitting on the sofa, or sit at the kitchen island in those tall bar stools. When I worked in an office, I relied on my employer to furnish the best office chair that’s comfortable—but not so comfy that it lulled me to sleep. But now that I’m working at home, I have to fend for myself.

As most of us probably did at one point, I started out with one of those cheap, less-than-$100 chairs, but within a few months, my achy back and legs made it clear that the thrifty route was not working. I needed a good ergonomic chair. Recently, I had the opportunity to try the Fully Desk Chair, and I can say with 100% certainty that this is the sweet spot between the cheap office chairs that feel like I’m sitting on a surfboard after a while, and the $1,000+ chairs that claim to do everything but brew a cup of coffee.

The chair comes in a variety of colors, including blue with black trim, grey with black trim, black with white trim, and of course, black with black trim. As a writer and a product tester, I actually have three desks and three office chairs, so it’s important that each one matches my décor style.

But the color choices are really the icing on the cake. It’s truly an ergonomic chair, designed to be comfortable no matter how long I sit in it. That’s because of so many little details, like the curved seat pan, which promotes better posture. A soft seat is important, but the chair’s cushion isn’t too soft, since believe it or not, a seat that’s overly soft can eventually lower blood circulation and end up being uncomfortable.

I also love that the seat’s back is made of mesh, which allows air to flow, and keeps me cool. The backrest is adjustable so I can sit upright when I’m working at my desk, or lean back when I’m thinking or relaxing...or daydreaming). I can also easily adjust my seat. I don’t, but when other people are over my house, they tend to raise or lower the height if they’re sitting at that particular desk.

I’m wishy-washy when it comes to armrests. Sometimes, I want them, and other times, they’re in the way. But it doesn’t really matter, since the armrests can be adjusted so I can move them out of the way when necessary. In addition, the lumbar support keeps my body aligned, so I’m not experiencing aches and pains when I stand up. And that’s vitally important for long-term health.

I’ve had years of experience working from home, so trust me when I tell you that your chair can affect your comfort level—and thereby, your level of productivity. This chair checks both boxes—and it looks good in my home.

