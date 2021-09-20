Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream Is the Enemy of Raccoon Eyes

Scouting Report: This eye cream from Sunday Riley is the best thing for my dark circles next to a good night's sleep. It's moisturizing and helps smooth and hydrate my eyes.

Though I aspire to get a good night’s sleep, I fall short almost every night. Whether it’s checking off menial to-do list items, binge-watching sappy ‘90s television shows, or pinning time-intensive French recipes I’ll never make, I can always find a reason to skimp on my full eight hours. And though I could miss out on sleep rather easily in my twenties without suffering physical consequences – i.e. raccoon eyes and puffy skin – my thirties haven’t let me slide by so easily.

For years I avoided investing in eye cream, not only because it’s expensive, but also because I thought my daily moisturizer could do the job. I couldn’t see the value in investing more money in a product that seemed to be a duplicate of one I already used, but after trying out Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream I have found that is simply not the case.

Because I don’t get enough sleep, I usually have dark circles underneath my eyes as well as some puffiness. Though nothing can replace sleep, the Auto Correct cream bestows a well-rested, hydrating glow around my eyes. The cream has a few key ingredients including caffeine to help diminish the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, and horse chestnut extract to aid in smoothing out persistent crow’s feet.

I was a bit nervous using Sunday Riley’s Auto Correct cream not only because it’s pricey at $65 for half an ounce, but because I had tried other eye creams —like Origins GinZing— only to find that the product did little if any good in brightening up my eyes. I simply couldn’t see a difference at all after using that popular product.

Within a few weeks, the Auto Correct cream did diminish the appearance of my dark circles and helped evade the puffiness I had been struggling with for some months now. And even though I still need an extra cup of coffee in the morning to get by, you wouldn’t know it by the appearance of my eyes.

Though it’s recommended to use the Auto Correct eye cream morning and night, I use it only in the morning and still notice great, lasting results. The silky, smoothing product isn’t cakey, super fragrant, or irritating to the eyes either. Just take two pumps of the product, spread it gently under and around your eyes, and wear it with or without makeup.

