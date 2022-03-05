I've Tried Over 20 Eyelash Serums—These Are the Ones That Actually Work

I’ve always been skeptical about gimmicky beauty products, and while I never really thought that lash growth serums necessarily fell under this branch, I was equally as unconvinced by their promises of fuller, more voluminous lashes as I was with $5 facial massagers on Amazon alleging to get rid of my double chin. That was until one of my now best friends told me she swore off mascara just a month after using her trusted eyelash serum the first day we met. Frankly, I thought she’d just gotten a natural-looking pair of lash extensions before my colleague and I begged her to tell us her secret, so as soon as I got home I ordered GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum on Amazon to see if it help beef up my lashes too.

I’ll admit that I was genetically blessed with long lashes (my mom’s lashes were apparently the subject of a lot of envy during her high school days), but sans mascara, mine were nothing to swoon over. Just three weeks into using my GrandeLASH MD Eyelash serum, I noticed my lashes appeared darker and less sparse (not bad, I thought), but my friends were downright astonished by their growth—especially when I did wear mascara. Given the impressive results, I also started to use the magic elixir on my sparse brows, which, thanks to coming of age in the early aughts, were plucked down to the size and shape of sperm-like tadpoles—obviously, my biggest beauty regret of all time.

Fast forward to six weeks later and I had the most luscious lashes I’d ever had and my brows were the fullest I’d seen them since 2003. As you can imagine, I was nothing short of thrilled—especially about my brows, since I’d come to terms with the possibility that they’d never grow back.

Of course, given my line of work, it comes with the territory to try a slew of new beauty products on the regular, so since my initial success with GrandeLASH (which is still my holy grail) I’ve also tried several others (over 20, to be exact) that have yielded equally as impressive results—and some that well, let’s just say underperformed. If you’re considering getting lash extensions but are reluctant about making a commitment to the pricey and high-maintenance service (the upkeep requires bi-monthly visits for most people, at minimum), consider giving these eyelash (they also double as brow serums, too FYI) enhancing serums a try first.

GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum This was the first lash-enhancing serum I ever used, and I still think it's one of the best. I always end up going back to it. You don't have to take my word for it thought—it's almost five-star rating is backed by over 26,000 glowing reviews. "I really wish I would have taken before pics. My hairdresser told me about this stuff and said ‘it works so good I had to stop using it every night.’ I thought to myself "Oh yeah, lashes too long, no such thing" but I on my second tube and I'm going to start using every other night. My lashes are so long, and it's like I have a double row of lashes. My bottom lashes are thicker too. I rarely write reviews but wanted to share because it really really works," one reviewer says. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Ulta $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner This lash conditioner promotes accelerated growrth while also boosting hydration and moisture, which in turn, prevents lashes from falling out. "This transformed my light, sparse lashes into dark thick lashes. It takes a few month to see results but its well worth the wait. I absolutely love this product and will never go without it again," one Dermstore reviewer writes. Buy at Dermstore $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Amazon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

BabeLash Essential Lash Serum This is another formula that got me on board with the power of lash growth serums. Babe Lash has a slew of lash and brow essentials serums, as well as conditioning counterparts to amplify its volumizing effects. Plus, I didn't feel any eye or lid irritation with this formula. "Holy moly! This product is a godsend. For no apparent reason, I started losing chunks of my eyelashes a few months ago. I bought another eyelash serum and used it for about 5 weeks but was seeing absolutely no new growth or any progress at all. Then, someone suggested I try BabeLash. After just a couple of weeks, I began to see new growth and now, after 6 weeks- my lashes are full again and SO long," said one reviewer on Amazon. Buy at Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NeoGenesis NeoLash Eyelash Serum Like all of NeoGenesis' clinical-forward formulas, their NeoLash lash-enhancing serum is backed by ample research to prove its efficacy, and it's also a favorite among a slew of estheticians. "I’ve been using NeoLash once a day for 2 weeks and I can definitely see a difference in the volume and length of my lashes. I had an area on both of my upper lids where the lashes frequently fell out and that has filled in nicely and is no longer a problem. It doesn’t leave a line on my lid nor does it sting my eyes if I accidentally get it in there. I highly recommend NeoLash for anyone who wants thicker, longer lashes," one reviewer writes. Buy at NeoGenesis $ 100

Milani Highly Rated Lash and Brow Serum I love a two-in-one formula—especially one that's affordably priced. There aren't many drugstore lash and brow serums on the market, but if you are going to opt for an under $20 formula, this is the one to go with. Buy at Ulta $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shiseido Full Lash Serum This relatively affordable lash growth serum is infused with arginine, a powerful active ingredient linked with helping boost hair growth. The gentle formula helps promote volume and length while conditioning each lash. This serum is especially great for those with sensitive eyes. "I have really sensitive eyes and Shiseido products are awesome for me. Can’t say enough good things abt it. Started using this a little over two weeks ago and I’m already seeing results!! Affordable and effective. Buying more," one Nordstrom reviewer says. Buy at Nordstrom $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

801 Cosmetics Lash Serum This lash and brow serum brand delivers maximum growrth-boosting and moisture-increasing benefits without fillers and frills. The proprietary formula nourishes lashes for a long period of time to strengthen follicles and thus, prevent breakage. "I tried the lash serum product and was totally amazed at how fast my lashes grew. Yes, I did as the directions said and I applied it twice a day whenever I remembered to do it. Soooo....within two weeks, my lashes were Very Noticeable Longer!!! I have tried several products on my lashes aka, Babe Lash and Latisse, and 801 Cosmetics made them grow faster and darker! Their products are worth every cent," one reviewer writes. Buy at 801 Cosmetics $ 68

