People Constantly Ask Me If I Have Lash Extensions All Thanks to This Serum
LASH ATTACK
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I’ve always been skeptical about gimmicky beauty products. While I never really thought that lash growth serums necessarily fell under this branch, I was equally as unconvinced by their promises of fuller, more voluminous lashes as I was with $5 facial massagers on Amazon alleging to get rid of my double chin. That was until one of my now best friends with some of the most incredible lashes you’ve ever seen told me she swore off mascara just a month after using GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum. I decided to give it a try for myself.
I’ll admit that I was genetically blessed with long lashes (thanks, Mom!), but sans mascara, mine were nothing to swoon over until I started using this magical serum. Just three weeks into using my GrandeLASH MD Eyelash serum, I noticed my lashes appeared darker and less sparse (not bad, I thought), but my friends were downright astonished by their growth—especially when I did wear mascara. By week six, it looked like I had natural extensions installed. Needless to say, I still swear by GrandeLASH. I no longer need to use it every day to maintain my results either—just 3-4 times per week. Still, the secret behind my voluminous lashes is really GrandeLASH-MD. For added oomph, make sure to check out the brand’s best-selling Lash Envy AM & PM set, which includes the serum and a lash-enhancing liquid liner. You don’t have to take my word for it either; head to the link here to check out the incredible before-and-after images.
