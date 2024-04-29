Miami Grand Prix Tells Trump Pal His Fundraiser Isn’t Welcome: Report
AGAINST THE RULES
The Miami Grand Prix issued a message to one of Donald Trump’s most valuable fundraisers last week: take your politicking elsewhere. The prestigious Formula One event sent Steven Witkoff a cease-and-desist letter Friday after catching wind of his plans to hold a high-dollar fundraiser in his suite at the rescheduled May 5 race, according to a report in The Washington Post. “It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” the letter, obtained by the Post, reads. “If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.” Trump himself had planned to attend the race, two sources told the newspaper. Witkoff, a longtime associate of the former president, told the Post that the letter was “something fake, for sure,” but refused to issue any further comment.