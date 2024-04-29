Supreme Court AGAIN Shoots Down Peter Navarro’s Attempt to Skirt Jail Time
TRY TRY AGAIN
Peter Navarro appears to be out of luck—again. The former adviser to Donald Trump was shot down for a second time Monday by the Supreme Court in his bid to remain free after being convicted of contempt of Congress. Navarro originally made the emergency request to the country’s high court last month in the hopes that the justices would allow him to escape prison time while he appealed his conviction to a federal court—but Chief Justice John Roberts quickly denied the request. On Monday, Navarro then resubmitted his filing to Justice Neil Gorsuch, under a Supreme Court rule that allows emergency applications to be re-filed to individual justices if another denies their request. Gorsuch then passed the request along to the full court—which also promptly denied it after deliberating Friday. Navarro was hit with a four-month sentence after being found guilty of ignoring congressional subpoenas from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.