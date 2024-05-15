Victoria Justice Weighs in on Nickelodeon Showrunner Dan Schneider
QUIET NO MORE
Ex-Nickelodeon actress Victoria Justice, who had a hit on the network with the eponymous kids show Victorious, weighed in on the scandalous allegations made in Investigation Discovery’s recent Nickelodeon exposé series Quiet On Set in a new interview with Marie Claire. Victorious was one of the shows helmed by creator Dan Schneider, whose behavior is under a microscope in Quiet. Many past collaborators have alleged that Schneider’s behavior was emotionally abusive, sexist and especially inappropriate in professional environments that included children. “Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego, and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly,” Justice told Marie Claire. Schneider’s unfair treatment towards her was never sexual, Justice emphasized, but she added that some of the questionable programming pushed by Schneider was “in poor taste.” Justice also said that she is “definitely one of the people” owed an apology from Schneider. Schneider filed a defamation suit against the creators of Quiet on Set earlier this month, calling the series “a hit job.”