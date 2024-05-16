Nicole Shanahan Pumps Another $8M Into RFK Jr.’s Campaign: NYT
RUN FOR HER MONEY
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, announced Wednesday night that she’s poured another $8 million into their long-shot bid for the White House, according to The New York Times. Speaking at a comedy fundraiser in Nashville, Shanahan reportedly joked that the media is “going to say Bobby only picked me for my money.” Her latest donation means that she’s now spent almost $15 million supporting RFK Jr.’s presidential dreams. Her announcement came on the same day that President Joe Biden and Donald Trump agreed to participate in two debates before the election. Kennedy reacted angrily to news of the debates, accusing Biden and Trump of “colluding to lock America into a head-to-head match-up that 70% say they do not want.” “They are trying to exclude me from their debate because they are afraid I would win,” he added. “Keeping viable candidates off the debate stage undermines democracy.”